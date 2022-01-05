Two women have died this week from COVID-19, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health officials.

A Lemhi County woman in her 70s was confirmed Wednesday to have died from the virus. The death of a Custer County woman in her 60s was attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths mark the seventh death of a Custer County resident from the virus and the 24th death of a Lemhi County resident. 

