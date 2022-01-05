top story Lemhi and Custer women die from COVID-19 By The Messenger Jan 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two women have died this week from COVID-19, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health officials.A Lemhi County woman in her 70s was confirmed Wednesday to have died from the virus. The death of a Custer County woman in her 60s was attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The deaths mark the seventh death of a Custer County resident from the virus and the 24th death of a Lemhi County resident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Custer County Coronavirus Death Woman Eastern Idaho Public Health Lemhi County Resident Virus Health Official Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly drew gun during car repossession Family stranded in Virginia: 'It's not getting any better' Weeks, Melvin Fackrell, Beth Hammer, Gary Boam, Curtis Murdoch, Dave HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: The defense rests as Thunder Ridge holds off Blackfoot Gilstrap, Samuel Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly attempted to strangle a woman Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.