Luau-inspired kebabs, sauteed vegetables and rice pilaf provided by the Camo Grill are on the menu at the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce’s March 21 Cabin Fever Reliever, which includes live music, an auction and a kiss the pig contest.
Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Legion Hall. Tickets are on sale now for $20 at MadDog Gallery, Lambs Market and East Idaho Credit Union and will be sold at the door for $25. There is a $5 cover charge for anyone who doesn’t eat.
Chamber Executive Director Melissa Perkins Fitzgerald said in a press release the “fun-raiser” will provide the chamber with much-needed money to organize community events and “aid in local promotion.”
Chamber Director Joni Hawley said the event replaced the Steelhead Ball, which was the chamber’s main fundraiser for years. Hawley said they needed a replacement event because the ball was suppose to coincide with the beginning of steelhead fishing season, which was closed on the Salmon River last year.
“Steelhead season was getting so poor, we were worried people in the area wouldn’t come,” Hawley said.
The kiss the pig contest was the brainchild of chamber Director Marci Kopp. According to Scott Lamb, who’s also on the chamber board, the idea was borne when board members were thinking of ways to get people in the door for a fundraiser.
The event organizers tried to be kind to last year’s pig kissing winner, Dennis Thornock, so they put some lipstick on the pig before the Custer Telephone Cooperative general manager laid one on.
This year’s contestants are Mike Barrett, LaChele Wolfenbarger, Steve Rembelski, Julie Hansen and Corey Rice. People can cast votes for a dollar. The contestant with the most votes kisses the pig.
“It was a fun, new thing, so we tried it,” said Lamb. “We did really well last year, so we decided to keep it in place.”