This was the year of tough bucking stock and teenage cowboys at the Spank Martiny Memorial Broncs and Bulls contest held June 1 in Challis.
Kade Bruno, who graduated from Challis High School two weeks before the rodeo, came out on top as the all-around winning cowboy.
“The bulls pretty much won this year,” co-organizer Jentre Spencer said. Just one bull rider, Tristen Hutchings, managed to stay on his bull until the buzzer. Every other cowboy started off with a good ride, Spencer said, but the tough bulls got the best of them, bucking riders off left, right, sideways and upside down into the arena at the North Custer Rodeo Grounds. Hutchings won the bull riding event. There were no runners-up.
In saddle bronc riding, Bruno placed second, while Shaun Mentaberry finished first, Cree Minkoff was third and Calvin Shaffer was fourth.
Former Challis resident Dustin Hobbs placed third with a tough bronc and a good ride in the stock saddle event. Cody McCarthy was first, Kolton Merrill was second, and Joel Baer and Chase Adamsthere tied for fourth.
“We got lucky with the weather this year,” Spencer said, with a daylong break between rainstorms. Attendance by local rodeo fans was about the same as the previous four years, as was the size of the small army of mostly local volunteers.
“I just think it was another good year,” Spencer said. “A lot of local kids got to enter: Kade Bruno, Rowdy Piva, Bruin and Pete Bradshaw and Kayce Olson.
And Dustin Hobbs grew up here. Some of these local cowboys are still in high school and for them to come and compete at this level is amazing. I think they represent Challis very well. I’m always proud to have them there.”
Piva took a beating on his second bull ride in the short round, but it looked worse than it was. It appeared he’d gotten stomped pretty hard by his bull. He was carried out of the arena by a bullfighter. The Challis ambulance crew drove to the crow’s nest, but it turned out that was to treat a stock saddle rider with a broken leg, not Piva, Spencer said. Piva was shaken up up a bit, “but he was good to go,” soon after exiting the arena, she said.
The father-son bullfighter team of Mark and Justin Scherer did a great job protecting bull riders, as always, said Spencer. “They really care about the kids.”
The profits from ticket and beer sales goes to the Spank Martiny Memorial Fund, she said. The money is donated to local efforts, mostly in Custer and Lemhi counties, to help families in need, families with funeral expenses, Challis High School Rodeo Club and Challis Elementary School field trips as well as travel expenses for young cowboys who qualify for national competitions.
“We ask no questions,” of rodeo families who have lost loved ones, Spencer said. “We send a card and check.”
This year, there was something new. Some beneficiaries of the donations stepped into the arena to be acknowledged. One Idaho rodeo family had lost a loved one. Chase Murdock, a young cowboy from Hamer, died of non-rodeo related medical complications, Spencer said. His wife, ShyCole Murdock and father, Steve Murdock, received hugs from committee members.
In the past year, Cayden Zollinger and Cody Lloyd competed nationally at the junior high level. Bruno and the Bradshaw brothers represented CHS at a national competition in Rock Springs, Wyoming, along with Tendoy resident Jake Kesl of Salmon High School, Spencer said. “We donate to anyone who qualifies for nationals” from the region that includes Challis, Salmon, Leadore, Mackay, Arco and West Jefferson High School in the Mud Lake-Terreton area, she said.
Spencer is grateful to the local volunteers. “People just step up and want to see it grow. A lot of people come to watch every year. Without all the community support and attendance, this wouldn’t be possible.”