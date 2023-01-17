Two sets of sisters discussed the many types of owls that live near Challis as they crafted snowy owls from paper plates, cotton balls and various colors of paper last week at the Challis Public Library.
The girls got busy during craft hour at the library on Jan. 6, after hearing Librarian LaVon Rhodes read a story about owls during the preceding story time.
Rhodes had assembled silver paper plates, cotton balls, googly eyes and paper to cut eyes, wings and feet from as the girls crafted another refrigerator decoration for their parents.
While they traced their hands to cut from paper and turn into the birds’ wings, the girls chatted about their favorite animals, birds and their pets. Sisters Bethany, 7, and Natalie, 9, Weihausen, shared stories about their three cats. Makyia, 10, and Brienna, 7, Baldwin, joked about their hound dogs, Smokey and Bandit.
Once the wings were ready, the kids got down to business with the glue sticks, attaching eyes and feet and unrolling cotton balls to create feathers.
Rhodes said Natalie is the resident animal expert. The youngster answered nearly every question about owls and animals that Rhodes posed during the craft time. She then turned the tables and quizzed the adults in the room about their favorite animals, citing her knowledge about each critter named.
Two story and craft hour sessions are held every Friday at the library. Youths ages four to six can hear a story and participate in a craft session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages seven to 10 get their story and craft experience from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
STEM sessions for children are held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the library.
