Two sets of sisters discussed the many types of owls that live near Challis as they crafted snowy owls from paper plates, cotton balls and various colors of paper last week at the Challis Public Library.

The girls got busy during craft hour at the library on Jan. 6, after hearing Librarian LaVon Rhodes read a story about owls during the preceding story time.


