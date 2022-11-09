BOISE — Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo on Nov. 8 won a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn't elected a Democratic senator since 1974.

"The first order of business is very clear — stop the spending spree," Crapo told KTVB-TV at the Idaho Republican Party gathering on election night. "We are going to stop blowing this economy out and pushing the inflation that is hurting every single American in every walk of life."


