A two-vehicle crash reported around 9:30 p.m. June 2 left U.S. Highway 20 near Atomic City closed for five hours.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, a semi-trailer and an SUV were involved in the crash. The driver of the SUV — a Ford Expedition — was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air ambulance.
Police said Joey Morrison, 48, of Kaysville, Utah, was driving east in a Peterbilt single semi-trailer. Morrison strayed out of his lane and into the oncoming traffic lane where 76-year-old Arco resident Michael Sinclair was driving. Sinclair drove off the side of the road in an attempt to avoid the collision. His Expedition rolled onto its top, police said. Morrison also drove off the side of the road and the semi stayed upright.
Police are still investigating the accident.