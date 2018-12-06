The loop road inside Craters of the Moon closes for the winter, but plenty of activities continue at the national monument and preserve, according to Ted Stout, chief of interpretation and education at Craters.
The visitor center remains open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The Christmas bird count is set for Wednesday, Dec. 19. Volunteers can help count wintering birds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. People should meet at the visitor center at 9 a.m., dressed for a day outside. Participants should bring binoculars and their own lunch. Snowshoes are available, if needed. More information on the bird count is available by calling 208-527-1352.
From mid-December through February, as long as there’s enough snow, the 7-mile loop road is groomed for cross country skiing. People don’t have to pay the entry fee to ski. A 1.5-mile snowshoe trail loop is also available.
People can participate in snowshoe walks from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from Jan. 5 through March 2. The guided walks follow a 2-mile route through Craters.