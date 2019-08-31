Visitors are reminded that the visitor center at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve stays open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 28. After that, hours are reduced and the center closes at 4:30 p.m. each day.
Guided ranger walks also continue every day through Sept. 2. Walks continue until Sept. 28, but not as many are held during September, Ted Stout of Craters said in a news release. A schedule of ranger walks is available at www.nps.gov/crmo/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.
A workshop to help people take better nature photographs is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Reservations are required and the class is limited to 32 participants. To register, call the park at 208-527-1355 or send an email to crmo_information@nps.gov.
People can save money by visiting the park on either Sept. 28 or Nov. 11, free admission days, to observe National Public Lands Day and Veterans Day.