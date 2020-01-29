Creosote buildup is the leading cause of chimney fires, according to North Custer Fire Chief-to-be Larry Garey, and it was why he and other fire volunteers had to rush to a home on Idaho Highway 75 the afternoon of Jan. 18.
"It's what happens when you don't clean it," said Garey of dirty chimneys.
Garey said by the time he and Challis Fire Battalion Chief Ray Varney arrived on the scene the fire was out. It was contained to the chimney because the homeowner sprayed water up the chimney. The home wasn't damaged, according to Garey.
"He sprayed it down with a weed sprayer," Varney said.
Garey said spraying water helped because it created steam in the pipe, cooling the flames.
"The guy knew what he was doing," Garey said of the homeowner.
Varney said the buildup occurred in the elbow of the chimney pipe. That's usually where creosote accumulates and should be cleaned "more thoroughly."
Garey and Varney recommend people clean their chimneys at least once a month, more often if a household uses an above-average amount of wood. Varney said a good way to determine if it's time to clean the chimney is when it sounds like rocks are falling in the pipe.
"That's creosote buildup," Varney said. "If you hear creosote falling down the pipe that's when it's time to clean it."