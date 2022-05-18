In the hotly contested three-way race for the GOP nomination for state superintendent of public instruction, Debbie Critchfield defeated incumbent Sherri Ybarra and former lawmaker Branden Durst.
Ybarra, a former third-grade teacher and school administrator, ran for a third term in the statewide post, but drew two challengers in the GOP primary: Critchfield, a former president of the State Board of Education who also has co-chaired governor-appointed education task forces and worked in a rural Idaho school district; and Branden Durst, a bombastic former Democratic state legislator who ran as a self-proclaimed “conservative outsider.”
Final, unofficial results showed Critchfield in the lead with 40 percent of the vote, followed by Durst with 34 percent, and Ybarra with 27 percent,
The GOP primary winner will face Democrat Terry Gilbert, a longtime educator and former president of the Idaho Education Association, in November.
Ybarra was first nominated in 2014, with just 28.7 percent of the vote in a four-way GOP primary; she went on to narrowly defeat Democrat Jana Jones, 50.4 percent to 49.6 percent, to win her first term. In 2018, she took 51.5 percent of the vote against Democrat Cindy Wilson for another narrow win.
Critchfield said she was excited as the results came in on election night. “We have to have education be relevant for our students,” she said. “We’ve got this growing state with opportunity all around us.”
Idaho’s state superintendent of public instruction oversees K-12 schools in the state, and also serves as a voting member of the State Board of Education and the state Land Board.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.