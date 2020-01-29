Stanley played host to 60 curlers, their families and friends last weekend at the Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel, a tournament that pumps life into the small town’s small businesses.
Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said the bonspiel, which is a Dutch term for a curling tournament, began eight years ago and is now a tradition. The tournament doubles the population of Stanley for a weekend and brings enough money with it to prompt seasonal businesses to open back up and stay open for a month or so to host winter visitors expected to arrive in coming weeks as more events take place.
“The town really gets in to it,” said the mayor. “We love having the tournament here. It draws in so many people.”
Stanley resident C.J. Sherlock, who cheered on her home team the Stanley Lawnchairs, said the bonspiel is good for Stanley because it draws people from across the country. Several of the 16 teams traveled far this year, coming from California, Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado and Canada. Sherlock said when people get exposed to Stanley once, it won’t be long before they come back.
Jared Belsher of the Boise Curling Club, the bonspiel organizer, said it’s for that exact reason he chose Stanley to host the tournament.
“We came up here and decided we had to do a bonspiel here,” said Belsher as looked at the snow-covered Sawtooths. “It’s too beautiful.”
Belsher said Stanley’s townspeople are another reason to hold the event there. Stanley residents stepped up and helped put the event together, which is why the Boise Curling club donated 10 percent of the funds raised from the tournament to the city.
“Since the beginning we wanted to help out Stanley because we love the community,” he said.
Both Belcher and Botti expect that Stanley will have to help out more in the future because the tournament continues to grow.
Belcher is considering expanding it from 16 teams to 32.
Janet Hattervig, who lives in Boise and visits Stanley year-round, said she would love to see the event grow. She and her husband Eldon spent the weekend in Stanley, watching the players glide on the Stanley ice rink and having a few drinks at the Mountain Village Resort.
“It’s been so much fun and I now understand the attraction of the game,” said Hattervig, who intends to return next year.
The owner of the resort, Mandy Clark, said the bonspiel has become an important weekend in Stanley. She said it not only brings money to the community, but also sets the mood for February when the town really “kicks off.”
Clark said the bonspiel starts a month-long slate of fun, community events, including snowmobile action, the annual winter festival, hockey and cross-country skiing.