LAS VEGAS — The federal government is pledging $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in remote parts of 11 states from Alaska to Arkansas, including Idaho.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters last week that farmers, store owners, children and people seeking telehealth medical checkups will benefit from the ReConnect and Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee programs.
“Connectivity is critical to economic success in rural America,” Vilsack said in a statement tallying the number of people who could be helped at about 31,000 in states including Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota and Texas.
The Department of Agriculture plans more spending on high-speed internet in the coming weeks as part of a $65 billion Biden administration plan to expand affordable, high-speed internet to all communities in the U.S.
In Idaho, MTE Communications will get $10.6 million to bring high-speed fiber-optic internet to people, businesses and farms in four central Idaho counties — Custer, Elmore, Blaine and Boise — and five southeast Arizona counties: Gila, Graham, Pinal, Cochise and Pima. MTE Communications, provides service in Stanley.
MTE CEO John Stuart told the Messenger $3 million of the ReConnect 3 $10.6 million loan will be spent installing fiber lines in the Stanley Basin. MTE was funded in the ReConnect 2 phase for similar work and that is continuing in Stanley, he said. The company is two years into the permitting process for phase 2 and he expects the facilities to get into the ground next year.
In the mid-to late-2000s copper lines were laid in Stanley and Lower Stanley by MTE. The phase 3 funds will pay to replace those lines with fiber, Stuart said. Exactly when work will occur in Stanley is not yet known, he said. Like the phase 2 project, engineering, on-the-ground archaeological studies and securing permits must happen before lines are installed. The permitting work won’t begin until 2023, so it’s unlikely there will be any impact in Stanley before 2024, Stuart said.
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Vilsack and Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator, to point to the effect the grants and loans are expected to have in the northern Nevada community of Lovelock, home to fewer than 2,000 people, and the Lovelock Indian Colony.
“There is a need for this connectivity on so many levels,” Cortez Masto said, “whether it brings telehealth, telemedicine, e-learning, workforce development. A connection is so important for so many Nevadans.” Internet provider Uprise LLC will receive more than $27 million to connect almost 4,900 people, 130 businesses, 22 farms and seven public schools in Lovelock and surrounding Pershing County, officials said.
The Arkansas Telephone Co. will receive $12 million to connect almost 1,000 people, 10 businesses and 145 farms to high-speed internet in Searcy and Van Buren counties, with low-cost with voice and voice/data starter packages.
Alaska Power & Telephone, Unicom Inc. and Cordova Telephone Cooperative, combined, are slated to receive almost $55.4 million in to connect almost 3,300 people, 118 businesses and seven schools in remote areas by fiber-optic network.
In New Mexico, Continental Divide Electric Cooperative and ENMP Telephone Cooperative are due to receive a combined $18 million in grants to install affordable fiber networks, and Penasco Valley Telephone Cooperative will get a nearly $29 million loan to connect “socially vulnerable communities” in Chaves, Eddy, Lincoln and Otero counties.
Vilsack said the programs will particularly help residents in what he called “persistent poverty counties,” where he said most have access to broadband, but about one in three don’t have the high-speed networks needed for telemedicine and distance learning. He said the goal was “to do what is necessary to make sure every rural resident, regardless of ZIP code, has access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”