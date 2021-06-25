Idaho was the fastest-growing state in the nation between 2019 and 2020, but the majority of the growth occurred in urban areas, not rural parts of the Gem state, according to new information from the Idaho Department of Labor and the U.S. Census Bureau.
The population of Challis declined by 1.1 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to the data released by the state and the Census Bureau. Challis also shrunk by 1.4 percent from 2010 to 2020, losing 15 residents. The current estimated population is 1,066, compared to 1,078 in 2019 and 1,081 in 2010.
Clayton gained a resident between 2019 and 2020 to stand at 8. It had been listed with a population of 7 since 2010. It remains the second-smallest city in Idaho. Only Warm River in Fremont County is smaller. It has 3 residents.
Stanley’s 2020 estimated population of 68 was 1 fewer than in 2019 and 5 more than the 63 residents counted there in 2010.
Mackay’s population declined by 2 people from 2019 to 2020. Currently, 493 people live in Mackay, compared to 495 in 2019 and 517 in 2010.
Overall, Custer County’s population decreased both in the last year and the last decade, the report shows. Including the 2,614 people who live in unincorporated areas of the county, the total population in 2020 was 4,249. That compares to 4,273 in 2019, a drop of 24; and is 119 fewer than the 4,368 people who lived in the county in 2010. The 10-year percentage drop was 2.7 percent.
Salmon also lost residents in 2020, compared to 2019. The current population there is estimated at 3,182, down from 3,188 in 2019, but it’s up from 3,112 in 2010.
Leadore’s population stayed the same from 2019 to 2020 — 107. In 2010, there were 105 residents in Leadore.
Lemhi County’s rural population also dropped to 4,765 in 2020, compared to 4,772 in 2019. But it increased from 2010 when it was 4,719. The county has a total population of 8,054, down from 8,076 in 2019 and up from 7,936 in 2010.
Arco gained residents in the last year, growing from 886 in 2019 to 893 in 2020. But the current number is down from 995 residents in 2010. Butte City gained a resident in 2020, to stand at 69, up from 68 in 2019 and down from 74 in 2010. Moore’s population grew by 2 from 2019 to 2020, with 175 residents now. That is a drop from the 189 residents in 2010.
Butte County has shrunk by 8.5 percent in the last decade to 2,646. In 2010 its population was 2,891 and 2,620 people lived there in 2019. Those numbers include the three incorporated cities and the 1,509 people who live outside city limits in Butte County now. The rural population of Butte County increased from 1,493 in 2019, but dropped when compared to the 1,633 residents in 2010.
Overall, Idaho grew by 2.1 percent from 2019 to 2020, the labor department reported. Eight of the top 200 fastest-growing cities in the United States were in Idaho. Kuna ranked 43rd on the list, growing by 7.5 percent to 23,937 residents from 22,266 in 2019. Post Falls was 46th, increasing to 38,933 residents from 36,262, a 7.4 percent increase. Star was at No. 5. It grew by 6.8 percent to 11,259 from 10,546. Eagle came in at No. 65, growing by 6.3 percent to reach 31,699, up from 29,826. Meridian was the 70th fastest-growing city, increasing by 6 percent to 121,182 from 114,283.
Nampa showed up at No. 151, Ammon was No. 167 and Caldwell was the 171st fastest-growing U.S. city. The 200 cities all have populations of at least 10,000 people. There are 3,093 U.S. cities with at least 10,000 residents. About 70 percent of Idahoans live in cities of at least 10,000 people, compared to 61 percent who did so in 1980, the labor department reported.
But, the two fastest-growing Idaho cities, by percentage, were much smaller communities. Swan Valley grew by 22.4 percent to 300 residents in 2020, up from 245 in 2019. Dover’s population increased by 10.5 percent to 968, from 876.
Two other smaller Idaho communities registered high percentage growth: Kootenai grew 4.8 percent from 977 to 1,024 residents and Donnelley increased 4.6 percent to 229 from 219.
The total number of people living in Idaho’s 200 incorporated cities grew by 2.4 percent from 2019 to 2020.
Census data from 2020 shows eight Idaho cities with populations greater than 50,000. In 2000, there were only four cities in Idaho with that many residents. And, in 1980, only Boise was larger than 50,000.
The eight largest Idaho cities grew by 2.3 percent between 2019 and 2020 while the state’s 177 smallest cities grew by 1.7 percent. That list includes all Idaho cities with fewer than 10,000 residents. The fastest rate of growth occurred in the 15 medium-sized Idaho cities — 2.9 percent.
The Census Bureau reported that 76 percent of the 19,500 incorporated communities in the United States have fewer than 5,000 residents. Of that percentage, 42 percent have fewer than 500 people.
A total of 127.8 million Americans live in the 780 cities in the country that have populations of 50,000 or more.