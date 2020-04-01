Quake and snow close Idaho 21 indefinitely

The 6.5 magnitude earthquake Tuesday evening shook several inches of snow and rocks loose from hillsides in Central Idaho, shutting down Idaho Highway 21 between Stanley and Lowman indefinitely.

Jake Melder with the Idaho Transportation Department said in a press release that cleanup crew members sent to Idaho 21 after the earthquake reported the landslides were extensive. About four hours before the earthquake hit, the Transportation Department closed the highway because 27 inches of new snow fell in the Canyon Creek section between Grandjean and Banner Summit. ITD personnel were concerned about avalanches, prompting the closure.

Following the earthquake, and after contacting the U.S. Geological Survey, road crew members were warned additional slides would likely be caused by aftershocks and workers were pulled out of the area.

"At this time, the number and extent of landslides on this section are unknown," Melder said. It could be days before the highway between Stanley and Lowman is reopened, he said, and once snow and rocks are cleared, it's possible road damage may need to be repaired before the road can be used.

Transportation Department Public Information Officer Megan Stark said a stretch of Idaho Highway 75 between Stanley and Clayton was closed for about an hour Tuesday night so rocks could be cleared off the highway after the earthquake.

The earthquake also knocked rocks onto Idaho Highway 55 between Horseshoe Bend and Cascade and Idaho Highway 52 east of Emmett. Those rocks were cleared off Tuesday night.

Stark said there are several projects in the works to stabilize rock walls that run alongside Idaho roads. Fallen rocks are a constant hazard on highways, she said, and the transportation department tries its best to keep highways clear.

"We're trying to get stabilization done as quickly as possible," Stark said. "But it's a matter of time and money."

Melder reported bridges in the vicinity of the earthquake are safe. Maintenance crews scanned bridges Tuesday night and found no damage of concern. On Wednesday and for the next several weeks, he said, more thorough inspections of bridges are planned near the earthquake's epicenter.