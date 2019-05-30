All of the campgrounds overseen by the Challis Bureau of Land Management office are open for the summer, including the popular Joe T. Fallini campground at Mackay Reservoir.
The Joe T. Fallini area has 22 RV sites with water and electric hookups. Camping fees are $10 for a site with water, $14 for sites with water and electricity and $16 for a double site.
Three campground options are available on the Salmon River. The Cottonwood, Bayhorse and East Fork campgrounds are all $10 per night. Potable water and vault toilets are available at each.
The BLM also has seven other campgrounds where fees aren’t assessed in the Mackay and Challis areas. BLM personnel remind people that all campsites are first come, first served.
Acting Challis BLM Field Manager Bart Zwetzig said the upper Salmon River boating guides are now available at the Challis field office on Main, for $5. In addition to boating information, the guides include historical and geological facts.