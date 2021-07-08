Prices for building permits and other planning and zoning fees increased July 7 after Custer County commissioners approved a new fee plan.
Some fees quadrupled. Sign permits are now $100, floodplain permits are $200, applications to vacate are $1,000 and subdivision plat applications for five to 10 lots are $2,000. It's now an extra $200 per lot for any subdivision plats with more than 10 lots.
The cost to amend a subdivision plat more than doubled to $500. Planned unit developments and modifications to PUDs now cost $3,000 plus negotiated fees.
The fees to appeal a Planning and Zoning Board decision and to appeal a decision from Custer County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jessica Clemenhagen are both $1,000 now. Conditional use permits cost $1,000. That's the same fee to make amendments to text and maps of the county's comprehensive plan and zoning regulations. Boundary assessments are now $200 and cell tower add-ons cost $1,500.
The fee to erect a new cell tower increased from $1,500 to $5,000 and the annual fee charged for the structures rose from $200 to $500. Fees for lot splits and variance applications rose to $300 and $500, respectively.
Commissioners approved building permit fees that are more nuanced than the $50 fee they charged previously. The formulas account for things like type of construction, the size of the building and its valuation data and considers those factors when applying a permit fee multiplier. For a 1,400 square-foot house with a $155.84 residential valuation and a multiplier of .0029, the permit will cost $632.
The fee increases were recommended to commissioners after an analysis of how much time Clemenhagen spends on various tasks. The higher fees account for Clemenhagen's increased workload and bring Custer more in line with what other Idaho county's charge for their planning and zoning services, Planning and Zoning Commission Chairwoman Corinne Jones said.