The addition of a single new resident put Clayton in the No. 3 spot in Idaho for the greatest percentage gain in population from July 2021 to July 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Clayton’s population last summer was listed at 9, up from 8 in 2021. That reflects a 12.5 percent increase.


