The addition of a single new resident put Clayton in the No. 3 spot in Idaho for the greatest percentage gain in population from July 2021 to July 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Clayton’s population last summer was listed at 9, up from 8 in 2021. That reflects a 12.5 percent increase.
Coming in at No. 1 in the greatest percentage gain in population was Paul, which grew by 19.8 percent, or 285 people, to 1,728 in July 2022, the Census Bureau reported. No. 2 was Star, which gained 1,687 residents. That 13 percent increase pushed its population to 14,646.
The cities that grew fastest in the year generally have smaller populations, the bureau pointed out.
Idaho cities gained 25,648 new residents in that year, a 1.9 percent increase from 2021. That was a big dip from the prior year when the state’s cities grew by 3.2 percent.
Nampa gained more new residents than any other Idaho city — 4,426, a 4.2 percent increase, to reach 110,951. Meridian was No. 2 with 3,962 new residents, 3.2 percent growth, to have a total population of 129,736. Caldwell grew by 3.2 percent, gaining 2,039 people to stand at 65,920.
Just 22 Idaho cities did not grow in the 2021-22 timeframe, while 177 did grow. Three Custer County cities gained residents, as did nearby Arco, Moore, Leadore, Butte City and Salmon. Stanley held even. Only incorporated cities are counted in the data for this particular report.
Eight people moved to Challis between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the data. That was a 0.9 of a percent increase, pushing the city’s population to 924.
During that same time period, Mackay gained nine new residents, a 1.9 percent increase, to stand at 473.
Stanley’s population remained 119, no change from 2021.
Arco grew by 1.1 percent, gaining 10 new residents to have a population of 913. Butte City now has 83 residents with a gain of three. Six people moved to Moore, increasing it to 172 residents.
Leadore grew by one person to 99. Salmon’s population reached 3,216 in July 2022, a 1.1 percent increase, which equaled 36 new residents.
