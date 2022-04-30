New eyes and new ideas are never a bad idea on an elected board, Challis resident John Keppner says, and that’s the main reason he is seeking election to the Custer County Commission, representing District 2.
Keppner is entering politics for the first time because he doesn’t think it’s good practice for elected county officials to never face opposition.
“I thought about it last summer and realized since I don’t have a full-time job, I could do it,” he said of seeking office. “If you sit there and complain and do nothing, maybe it’s time to just try it. So I wanted to go for it.”
He acknowledges that if elected he “would definitely have to learn the ropes and procedures.” He already knows it is important to “ask as many questions as possible, weigh all the facts and eliminate personal feelings” as issues come before the commissioners.
He’s prepared to be on any of the committees that county commissioners sit on and thinks those assignments are important.
“Going to those meetings keeps commissioners informed and allows for good information sharing,” he said. “Those opportunities for commissioners to get information and share it with each other is probably the most important thing.”
Keppner is well aware that while Custer County commissioners aren’t full-time commissioners, there’s plenty of time that must be committed to the job. He knows there are many more than just the two regular monthly commission meetings, including meetings that take place outside Custer County.
Keppner and incumbent Commissioner Randy Corgatelli are both on the ballot in the May 17 Republican primary election for the District 2 spot. The winner of that race advances to the November general election.
Keppner sees the growing population of Custer County and the influx of people to the area as big issues facing county government. He thinks issues will arise from more people living in the county and county officials need to address those issues.
“We have to manage growth. With growth there is always some pain. There’s no crystal ball so we don’t know what they are until they arise,” Keppner said.
“We have to be sure we’re ready,” for growth, he said. An example of being ready, he said, is to make sure county departments are adequately staffed and funded.
A possible issue that could come up with more residents is individual property rights, Keppner said. Some people could infringe on their neighbors or do things that might decrease the value of their neighbors’ property. He would keep an eye on that.
Another issue facing the county is making sure the county’s budget is balanced, Keppner said. He said current county leaders have a done a good job with budget issues, “but we need to keep an eye on it.”
He would also pay attention to Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management projects as a commissioner.
“I don’t want to see federal lands keep getting shut down,” he said. “The commission has some voice. We need to be aware and provide input.”
Keppner knows that elected officials never please everyone.
“You definitely can’t take it personal. You hope you can explain yourself and make people understand,” he said. “And you have to leave your emotions out of it. You have to stay calm even if it means calling a recess so people can take a deep breath. It’s important to keep your emotions in check.”
Keppner said he understands that some of the commissioners’ work is confidential.
“I have been a supervisor and when it comes to things like disciplinary actions, they’re confidential. When you leave that room, the discussion stays there.” Confidentially, collaboration and communication are the “three biggest keys you use as a commissioner,” he said.
Keppner said from his outside view it “seems like (commissioners) do a good job” now. “I wouldn’t nitpick what they’re doing. I will not and can not say anything bad about any of them.”