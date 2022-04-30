His love of Custer County and his desire to give back to the place he’s lived nearly his entire life sum up Randy Corgatelli’s reasons for running for re-election to the Custer County Commission.
Corgatelli is seeking the Republican nomination for the 4-year District 2 commissioner seat. He faces John Keppner on the ballot. The winner of the May 17 Republican primary election advances to the November general election ballot.
Corgatelli said his ranching and saddle-making work allow him time to be a county commissioner and his interest in the position remains strong. Six years into his stint as a commissioner, Corgatelli said he’s learned the job “is a lot busier than I imagined it would be when I first ran.”
Custer County faces a lot of challenges, Corgatelli said, with three landing at the top of his list: housing, mines and planning and zoning. The latter is “becoming a bigger issue all the time,” he said.
Right up there on the list of challenges is getting the courthouse into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he said, and making other building improvements, including building an annex and finding a new space for the Sheriff’s Office which he said has a roof that’s falling in and offers no privacy for people taking their driver’s exams or reporting offenses.
The county also needs a new jail, he said. “We’ve been working on (a jail) since I became a a commissioner, and even before. We’re still working on that.”
The “big problem” with any construction or building issue, he said is always money. “We’re a small county. Jails cost a lot.” He acknowledged that larger Idaho counties face the same struggles with funding to address building needs as the state grows and governments need more space.
Progress on the proposed annex at the corner of Ninth and Valley streets in Challis and a new office for the sheriff’s staff has been slow, he said, but commissioners continue working on the two projects as well as determining how to install an elevator in the courthouse to make the second floor handicap accessible.
The courthouse wasn’t built with an elevator in mind, Corgatelli said, “so it’s a challenge.”
Custer County leaders have saved some money to do some of the projects that need to be taken care of, he said. “But the way inflation is going, it could eat it all up before we do the work. Government takes forever to get something done.”
Corgatelli thinks he and his fellow commissioners do a good job at “keeping up with all the daily stuff,” for the county. But he said, “we need to spend more time on long-term projects.” That gets tough with part-time commissioners who have other jobs and responsibilities, he said. “Some things don’t get the attention they need.”
He’d like to see more younger people in Custer County get involved in county government, but pointed out that the commissioner’s job doesn’t pay enough for most people to not have another job as well. Custer County commissioners are paid $27,623 a year. Plus, commissioners are on other boards and attend meetings with federal and state entities and other governing bodies “that take up time, so you get retirees” running for office. He’s thought maybe someday the county should consider electing one commissioner who is full time, but acknowledges figuring that arrangement out wouldn’t be easy.