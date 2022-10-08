adam marvel 10.6

Marvel

Stanley resident Adam Marvel is seeking election to the Custer County Commission because he sees changes occurring and pressures being applied in the county and he believes he can bring a new perspective to deal with those matters.

Marvel is running independent of any party for the four-year commission seat representing District 2. Republican Randy Corgatelli is seeking re-election to that same position in the Nov. 8 general election.

