Stanley resident Adam Marvel is seeking election to the Custer County Commission because he sees changes occurring and pressures being applied in the county and he believes he can bring a new perspective to deal with those matters.
Marvel is running independent of any party for the four-year commission seat representing District 2. Republican Randy Corgatelli is seeking re-election to that same position in the Nov. 8 general election.
Marvel chose not to affiliate with a political party after observing that “things don’t seem to be getting better” with the county being dominated by a single political party.
If elected Marvel said he’d work on advocacy issues for the county. “We need to be able to talk to everyone and have a best views perspective,” he said. He would also be a “strong voice” to ensure that Custer County children have the opportunity to make a living in Custer County and turn some attention to what jobs exist here versus what jobs people wish existed here.
“We need people advocating on behalf of Custer County,” Marvel said. “We need to ask ‘are we making things better?’ If not, why not?”
Youth, opportunity, planning for the changes that are coming and investing in the county are the top issues Marvel sees facing the county.
“You can’t solve every problem every time,” Marvel acknowledges. But he says county leaders “need to plan for reality.”
As more people want to live in rural places, institutions to serve those people and the community need to be set up, he said. That’s all part of “laying the groundwork for the future,” which ties to his belief that Custer County youths need to have the opportunity to get an education and come home to good jobs, a good community with good opportunities and a welcoming atmosphere.
He recognizes there are hamstrings on raising the money for all those things while still providing for the fundamentals of county government, including the biggies of law enforcement and roads, but says “we have to set the direction of travel. We have to be active to prevent going backwards.” He says the county commission “should be the biggest cheerleader for youth.”
Marvel gives props to the current commissioners who keep county government functioning and running. “We’re not being called up on special measures. Not all counties can say that,” he said. “It’s a challenge in such a huge place.” And he knows elected officials “do more than you ever wanted.”
Nonetheless, he thinks the commissioners could do better at working well with all the county offices led by their fellow elected officials.
That ties back to his desire to make Custer County “a place kids come home to and people want to call home.” Everybody needs to be on the same page, working together, to accomplish that, Marvel said “There are not enough resources to have fights.”
Asked what he’d focus on in the next two years if elected, Marvel said he would “lay the groundwork by first working with the mayors of the four cities in Custer County” to identify issues of concern.
Secondly he would want to see “movement forward on giving law enforcement the positions and resources they need to run effectively.”
He’d reach out to all the other county departments to be sure they can handle their tasks and then he’d want to work with “the bigger powers,” and build relationships with federal agencies, mining companies and tourism businesses “to make sure they invest here and have jobs here.” Marvel said building relationships with the types of businesses which operate in the county and the agencies that control public lands in the county is a must for a commissioner.
There are broader issues Marvel says the commission should focus on, too. At the top of that list is housing. “That’s part of resource building,” he said. There’s no coordination of such efforts, he said. “The commission should weave that together and help answer questions about how we access funding and find contractors.” People must be willing “to work across the boundaries” to get more housing built and create good jobs in the county, he said.
He’d like to see leadership from the commission on “being realistic about how things are moving forward.” That involves having an office like the Custer Economic Development Association identify what kind of jobs exist in the county and likely will exist in the future. As tourism continues to increase, focus on that industry must also increase to include coordination with businesses that cater to tourists and with the chambers of commerce in the county, he said.
He wants to see conversations between county officials, mayors, business owners and chamber directors to have everyone share information on what they are seeing in their communities or businesses. That information should then be used to determine how to improve things and to look for real opportunities, Marvel said.
“We need constructive input. We need to set priorities based on reality. I’m just trying to be practical,” he said.
