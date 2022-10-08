Randy Corgatelli is seeking his third term on the Custer County Commission, representing District 2, because he enjoys being a part-time county commissioner.
“It helps keep me busy. I wouldn’t want to be full time, but running — somebody’s got to do it,” the Challis resident said. “And I really do have Custer County at heart.” Corgatelli has lived in Custer County his entire life, except during a stint in the Army after graduating from Mackay High School.
Corgatelli is running as a Republican for the four-year commission spot. He faces Adam Marvel of Stanley who is running independent of any party.
Corgatelli said he wishes more young people would get involved in county government. His opponent is 42. Overall, he wishes more people would show more interest in county government, attend meetings and “see how it works. I wish the community would be more involved and let us know what their feelings are and what they’d like to see us focus on and what they want and not just show up when something’s wrong.”
But, he cautions those folks that “government is slow. There are regulations and things you have to follow and some things are hard to get done, but you keep after it and need to be a little persistent.”
The ongoing challenges posed by county buildings were listed by Corgatelli as the top issue facing the commissioners. First on his list is the jail. That building is 112 years old and doesn’t meet federal or state jail regulations.
A new building for the Sheriff’s Office is also on the list. “It’s falling apart over there,” he said. “We advertised for bids and didn’t get any.”
The fact the courthouse does not comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements — “we’ve got to get that done,” — is also on the list. Finally, his list includes the courthouse annex, a new one-story ADA-compliant building planned at the corner of Ninth and Valley which would house court offices that are upstairs in the courthouse, alleviating some of the ADA concerns with the courthouse.
“We are working on engineering plans for the annex now,” Corgatelli said. “Maybe next year” it can be constructed.
Commissioners keep running into problems getting any of the construction started, including the requirement that buildings paid for with public dollars be constructed by contractors who have an Idaho public works contractor license.
“That’s a big drawback because probably only one guy in town has that. It’s expensive to get it and keep it for the limited amount of work there is in Custer County,” Corgatelli said. He realizes that people want to see local contractors hired to do local work, but says sometimes that just can’t happen.
Construction takes time, Corgatelli said, from getting engineering and plans done, and all the while costs keep going up “the longer you put it off.”
Besides getting the building issues resolved, in the next couple of years the county needs to focus on roads and update the county’s resource management plan, he said.
County officials need to be involved with the ongoing forest revision plans being prepared by the Forest Service and work with the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service “to make sure they don’t institute regulations that could curtail all our tourism.” Corgatelli wants to make sure county officials keep working with Fish and Game on such things as setting regulations. He’d also like to see focus on economic and community development in Custer County and pointed out the county economic development director works directly for the commissioners.
The county is facing plenty of planning and zoning challenges, he said. As planning and zoning rules and procedures are being brought up to date it “creates more work for the commissioners, but it needs to be done. We are seeing a lot more growth.”
Staffing county departments remains a struggle, Corgatelli said. A deputy county clerk has been assigned part-time work in the planning and zoning office, which he says was “definitely needed” and allows the planning and zoning administrator “to get to the things that were on the back burner.” Likewise keeping sheriff’s deputies “is tough,” he said. The commissioners approved a 6 percent salary increase for deputies this year, “but we’re not where we need to be,” he said. Too many deputies are hired, Custer County pays for their Peace Officer Standards and Training and they soon leave the department for a better-paying job with another law enforcement agency, Corgatelli said.
That’s the case in other county departments, too, he said. Employees with commercial driver’s licenses can get jobs almost anywhere and make more money than they are paid by the county.
Polls for the general election are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.