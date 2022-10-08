randy corgatelli 10.6

Corgatelli

Randy Corgatelli is seeking his third term on the Custer County Commission, representing District 2, because he enjoys being a part-time county commissioner.

“It helps keep me busy. I wouldn’t want to be full time, but running — somebody’s got to do it,” the Challis resident said. “And I really do have Custer County at heart.” Corgatelli has lived in Custer County his entire life, except during a stint in the Army after graduating from Mackay High School.

