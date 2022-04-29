Quite simply, Loy Pehrson Jr. says, Custer County “is the best county in the whole, entire state and I want to see it not change drastically and only change for the better. I want to help our county be the best.”
That belief led Pehrson to file for the two-year Custer County Commission spot for District 2. He and incumbent Steve Smith will both be on the May 17 Republican primary election ballot for the post.
The winner of the primary race advances to the November general election.
Pehrson said another reason he filed for elected office is because government can benefit from “new ideas, new perspectives and new ways of looking at things.”
He wants voters to know if they elect him he will make sure that everyone in the county is heard, as they deserve to be.
“I am willing to listen to all sides of an issue,” he said. “The first step is to listen, then answer what I can. If I can’t, or am not allowed to answer, I’d get back to the person asking.
“I will give people straight answers,” Pehrson said. “I want to get into the system and learn and then go forward.”
If elected, Pehrson said he would help local businesses “as much as (the county) can.”
Custer County is growing and he wants county officials to “keep an eye on it and manage growth.” Part of that includes making sure the county’s infrastructure is adequate for more people and businesses, he said.
A lifelong Custer County resident, Pehrson has watched as Custer County has started changing from its historic agricultural base to becoming more of a tourist destination and the expansion of businesses that tourists want.
Pehrson says he’s “not easily influenced by outside pressure” and considers himself “pretty level.
“I have very strong morals,” Pehrson said. “If I’m told or asked to do something and the law says ‘no’, I won’t discuss it.”
Pehrson is self-employed; he owns two businesses and is a partner in a third business. Because he owns his businesses, he says he won’t have trouble making time to attend commission meetings, committee meetings or any other meetings that commissioners participate in.
He’s a Mackay High School graduate and holds a master’s degree from the University of Idaho.