Steve Smith is running for re-election to the Custer County Commission because “I feel I’m making a difference” and he’s able to hold elected office.
Smith, a Mackay-area rancher, said his ranching job allows him to attend meetings as needed. And there are many more of those than most people realize, he said.
Being a commissioner cuts into his profits and time on the ranch. “You lose money by being a public servant. That’s not a complaint,” he said.
Smith admits being a commissioner can be a “thankless job. People ask me why I’m a commissioner. I say it’s an inconvenient honor. I’m doing it for my love of county.” Smith wants to maintain a “rural mind frame, an ag base and conservative values” in Custer County.
“How does a commissioner keep Custer County Custer County?” he asked and answered “Be consistent, not pass ordinances that take away people’s rights, don’t go with the flow and stay with the same practices.”
Smith welcomes an opponent in the District 3 race in the Republican primary election on May 17. Loy Pehrson Jr. is also running for the position. The candidate who receives the most votes advances to the Nov. 8 general election.
“I want people to have a choice,” he said. “There should always be another individual running so people have choices.”
Among the issues Custer County leaders must address, Smith said, are getting the courthouse, jail and Sheriff’s Office “current.”
“We’re going to get into trouble,” he said, if those buildings aren’t modified to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Yet, the public said no three times to paying for those improvements so commissioners are looking for options. No grant money is available for jails, but there could be grants for renovations to the courthouse, he said. There might be money from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for some of the work, he said. Ultimately any improvements to county buildings help the public, he said. Commissioners are focusing on adding an elevator to the courthouse to provide handicap access to the second floor and are working on plans to build an annex at the corner of Ninth and Valley streets in Challis. If that’s built, it would house a courtroom and court offices in an ADA-accessible building.
Custer joins many other Idaho counties facing the challenge of having antiquated facilities, Smith said. “We’re getting no help from the state ... which has a surplus of money. The state is really good at making rules and enforcing things and giving you no money.” He wishes the state understood how actions the Legislature takes affects counties and how those actions affect large counties and small counties differently.
County officials need to focus on “handling the growth” as more people move to Custer County, Smith said. Commissioners shouldn’t create “too many ordinances that squelch on private property rights.”
And county leaders need to plan for the future, he said.
Smith worries about efforts to increase wilderness areas. “We don’t need any more wilderness,” he said. He believes every time land is suggested to become wilderness it’s re-evaluated and “the criteria changes,” which leads to areas once deemed not eligible for the designation to later become eligible. He said it’s “hogwash” to remove manmade things from areas in order to have those sites be listed as wilderness.
Agency overreach needs to be kept in check, Smith said, and access to public lands needs to be maintained. Those are “always huge” issues, he said.
Smith said the county commission needs to improve on getting projects done. But, delays occur because people tell commissioners no, he said. “Finding a different way to do it is a challenge.”