Challis resident Jeri D’Orazio says he is running as a write-in candidate against fellow Republican Wayne Butts for the Custer County Commission District 1 position for several reasons.
D'Orazio's name won’t appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.
D’Orazio planned to run for the commission in two years, but several county residents asked him to run now saying they don't think the commissioners listen to them and they don’t feel welcome at meetings. D'Orazio said he is accustomed to holding leadership positions, is a good listener and considers himself a public servant.
“I care about people,” he said, not to imply that Butts doesn’t. People don’t always perceive that the incumbent cares or they’re being heard, D'Orazio said. “I think I’m balanced and fair and I have good follow through. I have a good understanding of government finance and funding. I’m not afraid to ask hard questions.”
D’Orazio said he will represent all people in the county if elected. The perception exists among some people in Mackay and on the south side of Willow Creek Summit that they are not being heard and are being left out, even with Commissioner Steve Smith on the board.
“I think we can break that wall down,” D’Orazio said, pointing out he’s spent time in Mackay helping with 4-H and at the fair and rodeo. The county extension, Mackay rodeo and 4-H volunteers he’s spoken to don’t feel like they're being heard fairly by the current board, D’Orazio said.
He sees himself as a peacemaker or moderator. “I can get along with about anybody,” D’Orazio said, and can bridge gaps and pull people together. And, he’s a Type A personality who can take charge.
D’Orazio identified three top issues facing the county. The Salmon-Challis National Forest plan revision is No. 1, followed by the jail and courthouse project. Revitalization of the county and bringing back some good-paying jobs is a close third. The forest plan could have the greatest effect in the short term, he thinks. The county and its citizens need to provide input on how the local forest will be managed.
The $4.5 million bond question for remodeling the courthouse and building a new jail should not be on the ballot, D’Orazio said, because the county has not yet received a full report from the August inspection for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
“Why, until knowing what the specific issues are, are we spending a lot of money?” D’Orazio asked. “That’s going off half-cocked. We should wait for the report before trying a new bond election. We need to know what is really important for the county to have and what people want.”
D’Orazio said he will vote "no" on the bond issue because he hasn’t heard all the recommendations from the jail standards committee or the Idaho Supreme Court regarding the courthouse.
If the bond issue fails again, the county might have a judge decide what’s needed for the project under the judicial confirmation process, D’Orazio said, but that should also come after the reports, and the public should be fully informed and educated on why a bond issue is needed. A cost-benefit analysis should be done to determine what the county needs and what it can afford, he said.
County coordination with federal and state agencies is working OK in D’Orazio’s opinion. It’s good that state and federal officials give reports at commission meetings, but that isn’t where coordination is done, he said. There’s room for improvement on coordination. The commissioners should work with Idaho legislators more, D’Orazio said.
Custer County will probably always need federal payments in lieu of taxes and secure rural schools funding because it has about 3 percent private, taxable land in its tax base, D’Orazio said. If a couple of mines go into production, the federal funds might not be needed temporarily, but mining tends to be boom and bust.
D’Orazio is co-owner of Garden Creek Farms with Christopher and Debbie James, and chief operating officer of three other James' interests. He is not accepting campaign donations from anyone – not even his father.
D’Orazio’s family has been in Custer County since the late 1880s, employed in mining and ranching. His great-great-grandfather George Keyes was a circuit judge, and his great-grandfather of the same name was a farmer-rancher and county assessor. A great uncle, Alvin West, owned Wiley Smith’s ranch at the base of Mount Borah before selling it to the Smith family.
D’Orazio was born in Boise, spent every summer on the family ranch off Lanier Lane and has lived here off and on since graduating from Challis High School in 1981. He attended Colorado Technical University, Boise State University, Idaho State University and Brigham Young University-Idaho, working on his bachelor’s degree in business administration from 1982 until 2013, in between raising his family and working for several contractors at what is now known as Idaho National Laboratory. He worked as a nuclear operations manager for three site contractors. He later took a corporate job with Babcock and Wilcox in Lynchburg, Virginia.
As former owner of Yellowstone Chevron in Idaho Falls, he says he also knows small business.
D’Orazio’s volunteer work includes helping 4-H members, coaching youth football and baseball in Idaho Falls and helping coach basketball, and helping coach football and baseball in Challis. He was in charge of Red Cross blood drives at INL. He has been a Sunday school teacher and has run home Bible studies for adults at New Hope Assembly of God church in Challis. He’s also helped with the annual Challis youth pheasant hunt.
“I’m a typical Challis kid who always wanted to come home but had no way to make a living here” until 2012.