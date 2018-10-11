Wayne Butts has beem a Custer County commissioner for 15 years and is seeking re-election to a two-year term for the District 1 seat in the Nov. 6 general election.
He faces a write-in challenge from Jeri D’Orazio of Challis in the Nov. 6 general election. Butts defeated primary election challenger Mark Wisner on May 15.
Butts still sees a need for his experience and knowledge on the commission. Commissioners Randy Corgatelli and Steve Smith are relatively new to the board; both were elected two years ago.
“We need a little depth” on the board, Butts said. “Experience,” said Butts, is why voters should choose him over opponent D’Orazio.
Butts holds two prominent positions, one as chairman of the Idaho Association of County’s public lands committee, the other on the Western Interstate Region’s executive board. He is WIR’s representative for 13 states in the parent organization, the National Association of Counties. Both seats give Custer County a voice in Washington, D.C., on federal policies. Neither seat can be transferred to any other person on the commission.
“It’s just the wrong time to put someone else in,” said Butts. “We (Custer County) have never held this seat before.” Butts believes he owes it to residents to keep this voice in Washington. The two organizations pay Butts’ travel expenses to lobby for payments in lieu of taxes and the secure rural schools and the Community Self Determination Act. Butts has been making four or five trips a year to Washington while holding the two posts. His most recent trip was last month. He met with representatives of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, the Office of Management and Budget and Vice President Mike Pence. He was the only commissioner from Idaho at the gathering.
With the Trump administration sympathetic to rural America, “we have the opportunity to make things happen in rural Idaho,” said Butts.
Custer County faces “endless challenges," he said. The top ones are PILT and SRS funding, keeping students safe in schools and resolving Custer County’s need for a new jail and updated courthouse to meet state and federal jail standards and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The three issues go together somewhat, Butts said. If the PILT formula was changed to even the playing field for small rural counties that receive the lowest payment per acre and if both PILT and SRS funding could be guaranteed, there might not be a need for taxpayers to fund construction and remodeling of the courthouse and jail, he said.
A new, larger jail is needed because the 107-year-old, six-bed facility is substandard. The courthouse needs a new elevator and remodeling to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, or the county risks being sued. If the state chooses to close the jail and voters don’t approve the bond issue, a judge could order the county to build a new jail.
In June Butts met with the Forest Service’s new interim chief, Vicki Christiansen to discuss coordination on land use policies. Coordination is working to Custer County’s advantage, Butts said. He and consultant Margaret Byfield met with Christiansen in June and he believes progress was made. He’s previously met with regional foresters and three Forest Service chiefs. Coordination has allowed the county to examine draft proposals earlier in the process and give input before the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management make final decisions. The commissioners have been pushing hard on coordination since 2004, but he says there is room for improvement.
Butts recently authored a document for Idaho Association of Counties to present to the Idaho Legislature calling for compensation to counties that have lost taxable private land to the federal government. Not one IAC elected official opposed his proposal. Butts’ proposal failed in an Idaho House of Representatives committee because some representatives said it would violate Idaho property rights.
However, the executive boards of Western Interstate Region and National Association of Counties both endorsed the proposal. He's hopeful a sponsor can be found to introduce legislation in the U.S. Senate or House in 2019. It would be nice to have the Idaho Legislature’s support, too, Butts said.
Butts represents the county on the Eastern Idaho Public Health board and the Magistrate Commission, which appoints magistrate judges in Idaho’s Seventh Judicial District. He represents the county commission on the Custer Economic Development Association board and has represented the county on the Regional Development Alliance since he was elected to the commission.
“I’ve been very accessible for anyone who’s ever had a question or problem,” Butts said. He asks that county business not be conducted at his business because his business and family life have taken a back seat to commission business for too long. His wife, Kathy, tells people, “No commissioner meetings. Bring a (chain) saw in.”
“Nobody’s perfect. If I make a mistake, I acknowledge it, always apologize and move forward,” he said.
Born in California, Butts and his family moved to Challis in 1967. He graduated from Challis High School in 1974.
As the EMT educator for North Custer Hospital District he has trained EMTs and physician assistants on the workings of the local ambulance. Butts has been an EMT since 1995 and was North Custer Fire District's volunteer fire chief for nine years.
Butts has missed only two IAC meetings, after he broke his back in an accident years ago. He attended the third meeting post-accident in a wheelchair. As former Custer County Commissioner Lin Hintze used to say, “If you don’t go to the meetings you’re probably on the menu,” said Butts.