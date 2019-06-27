Parades, picnics and fireworks are plentiful throughout Custer County on Independence Day.
With July 4 landing on a Thursday this year, some festivities stretch into the weekend.
Clayton residents continue their tradition of watching their tiny town swell with visitors. The sign at the city limits may state “Pop 7,” but anyone waiting for the highway to reopen after the holiday parade would be hard pressed to not think it’s a much larger community.
A five-woman committee spearheads the Clayton fun, with Sarah Baker and Katie Fredrickson acting as co-chairwomen of the group.
Clayton kicks off the celebration a day early, because volunteers have to prep about 400 pounds of beef for the big July 4 barbecue. The fire starts burning at noon on July 3 and at 7 p.m. the crew shows up to prep the beef before it’s placed in the pit around midnight. Live music this year by the Whiskey Dogs and spirits help keep the volunteers’ spirits up for the arduous task, Baker said.
July Fourth kicks off late in Clayton, with the parade at 1 p.m. The highway is briefly closed to accommodate the parade which runs the length of town, turns around and comes back. The later start allows people to participate in or watch the Challis holiday parade, which is at 11 a.m., and then head to Clayton for that parade.
“I always say Clayton has the best parade for kids because they get candy twice,” Baker said. She and other committee members wish more people would build genuine floats for the parade, but all entries are appreciated, she said. To enter, just show up. Cash prizes are awarded in five parade categories.
Baker said Clayton was historically “the hopping place for the Fourth, but it kind of died down” when the population declined and many key organizers, who were older folks, died. About a decade ago when she moved home to the East Fork after college and jobs, “I said ‘I need to step up, I’m the younger generation.’” So she did.
The first tradition some of the newer committee members wanted to reinstate was that of cooking the meat for the barbecue in a pit in the ground. A covered, brick-lined pit has been constructed and it holds the meat overnight before it’s pulled out, sliced and served in the afternoon barbecue that runs from 2 until 4. Beef sandwiches are sold later that night and any leftover meat can be purchased in bulk to take home.
Baker has a degree in meat science and worked for the Beef Council before joining the staff of the University of Idaho as Custer County’s extension educator. She freely admits she freaks out a little making sure the Clayton volunteers wear gloves and the meat is properly cared for before it’s served to people.
She stays true to tradition, having inherited specific instructions about how much wood to use in the fire, when to put the last log on, exactly when to lower the meat into the pit and when to remove it. There’s no fudging, Baker said. The schedule is strictly adhered to, even if it means someone has to stay with the fire all night.
Sure, there have been some growing pains as new committee members have taken over the event, but the history isn’t forgotten, and that’s important to Baker. The entire Clayton celebration is simply about tradition, Baker said.
“We offer small-town hospitality in a small-town atmosphere,” she said.
Nothing makes her more happy than when someone attends the Clayton Independence Day celebration for the first time and tells her they’ll be back because they had such a great time.
“People come back year after year, mostly because the meat is to die for, but also for the hospitality and fun,” Baker said. “It’s so much fun. It’s cool to be part of the tradition.
“When I was a kid I went into town for the Fourth and had a blast. Now as an adult I can go give back to the community. It’s my home.”
Baker spreads credit for the event around to a big group.
“We have a lot of awesome volunteers who make this happen,” Baker said. The committee members exhaust themselves with the work, but “it’s so worth it.” Likewise, she says, without support from businesses and individuals, it wouldn’t be such a successful event.
The Clayton celebration’s future is clear to Baker — “we need to keep it going.”