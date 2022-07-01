The fun stretches across four days during this year’s Independence Day celebrations across Custer County.
While most events are planned on the big day — Monday, July 4 — people can get their parties on starting Friday.
Each of the four cities in the county has a parade and fireworks. Games for kids and adults, a pit barbecue, live music and a motorcycle rodeo help fill in the gaps.
Festivities get underway in Stanley first, with a street dance on Friday, July 1. The dance, on Ace of Diamonds Avenue, runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Live music is also on tap Friday in Mackay. A band plays in Tourist Park, starting at 8 p.m., part of the Idaho Motorcycle Rodeo Association 4th of July rodeo.
MACKAY
Saturday is the big day in Mackay, with the motorcycle association bringing 600 or so people to town. This year marks the 30th annual Idaho motorcycle rodeo, association President Barry Husky said, although they haven’t all been held in Mackay.
Bikers parade their motorcycles through the core of Mackay in a noon parade on July 2. The parade ends at the county fairgrounds, where the motorcycle rodeo takes place. Admission to the rodeo is $10.
A kids’ rodeo takes place in Tourist Park following the bike rodeo, around 7:30 p.m., Husky said. Kids should just show up ready to play and be prepared to leave with plenty of prizes, he said. Around 8 p.m. Saturday the live music begins again in Tourist Park.
Beginning at noon Saturday, Kids’ Park in Mackay is the place to be for an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration, according to Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen.
People of all ages can compete in all sorts of games, including egg tosses, wheelbarrow races, 3-legged races, sack hops and water balloon tosses. There’s sure to be plenty of suckers and candy handed out to winners.
Mackay Elementary School staffers plan to serve up their hot dog lunch, a fundraiser for the school.
While people are eating and playing games and vying for the best seats, the volunteer crew is setting up the fish pond where kids get to grab live fish with their hands. The pond is created from a wooden frame and a liner. Volunteer firefighters fill it with water and fish are dumped in before kids get busy. The fish come from area fish hatcheries, Olsen said. They’re big enough to take home and cook.
The fish have to be picked up on Friday and they can’t survive in their holding tanks until Monday, the mayor said. That’s a main reason the Mackay event falls on Saturday instead of on July 4.
The rejuvenated Mackay Market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in History Park, which is on U.S. Highway 93, a half block from Main Street. Vendors sell baked goods, preserves, jewelry, artwork and other wares.
CHALLIS
In Challis, Independence Day fun begins early, with American Legion members conducting an 8 a.m. flag-raising ceremony at the courthouse. They head back up Main after that and serve up breakfast at the Legion Hall from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Games for kids begin at 10 a.m. on the baseball fields behind the Bureau of Land Management office building on Main.
Parade participants need to register and line up their entries at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Main and Second streets. The registration table is set up at Second and Main. Advance registration is not required, Challis Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Fitzgerald said. But judging occurs before the parade, so participants need to line up on time, she said. Prizes are awarded winners in the parade. This year’s parade marshals are Derris and Laurie Anderson.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and heads down Main Street, dispersing a block or so before its intersection with U.S. 93. An announcer’s station will be set up at the courthouse and entries will be announced as the parade passes.
The action moves to Challis city park after the parade, with live music by Adam and Amy Pope from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, hosted by the Challis Arts Council.
Registration for the horseshoe tournament begins at noon in the park and the tournament starts at 1 p.m.
Challis High School senior Sadie Taylor plans to operate a dunk booth in the park on the afternoon of July 4. The booth is her senior project and a fundraiser for the MVP Wildcats softball program. People can pay to dunk a softball player or pay more money for a shot to dunk someone else who happens to be in the park. If that dunkee doesn’t want to take a chance at getting wet, she can pay to put someone else in the dunk booth or match the fee and get off the hook.
At 3 p.m., some sort of softball event will begin, Fitzgerald said. If enough players show up, they’ll play a game. Otherwise they’ll conduct some fun softball contests. Anyone can participate.
CLAYTON
The Clayton crew rolls out the welcome mat for the tiny town’s giant celebration.
Preparation work begins Sunday, July 3, and volunteers are always welcome. The pit barbecue fire is lit at noon Sunday in the park. Preparation of the beef gets underway at 7:30 p.m. The Whiskey Dogs provide live music and spirits will be on hand, event organizer Sarah Baker said.
The July 4 schedule in Clayton is the same as it is every year. The parade, which runs on Idaho Highway 75, starts at 1 p.m. Parade participants loop around so spectators have two shots at candy and a second look at the entries. Charlotte Wilcox Miller is the parade marshal. Parade participants need to line up at 12:30 p.m., up Kinnikinic, which is the street that runs along the side of the museum.
When the parade ends, the crowd flows into the park that sits along the highway. Jukebox Charlie fires up his mobile music menu in the Clayton park as soon as the parade ends and spins tunes until the park empties out. Games for kids take place most of the afternoon. The horseshoe tournament, behind the Clayton Silver Bar, starts at 2 p.m., with registration open from noon to 1:45 p.m.
The barbecue lunch starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. After gorging on pit barbecue and plenty of side dishes, people can walk a block to the Clayton Museum for the 3 p.m. ice cream social.
Games for everyone, including volleyball and cornhole, get underway in the park at 5 p.m.
People can fuel back up with barbecue sandwiches served at the Clayton Silver Bar and the Community Center at 6 p.m.
STANLEY
Stanley’s event list is a bit shorter. A parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. Entrants line up near the airport and head down Airport Road to Critchfield, to Niece, to Idaho Highway 21 and then to Wall Street, where the parade breaks up.
Anyone can enter the parade, no registration is required, Tamara Hall said.
A street dance on Ace of Diamonds Avenue is scheduled from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Monday featuring the band Town Rose.
FIREWORKS
Three towns set off their fireworks on July 4. All the shows start at dark, about 10 p.m. In Challis firefighters use the lot at the Challis Community Event Center. City park makes a comfortable prime viewing spot for that show.
South Custer Rural Fire District personnel light up the sky and the water with their show at Mackay Reservoir. The lights reflect off the water and the giant mountains add to the sound effects, Mayor Olsen said.
Fireworks are set off from the ice skating pond in Stanley. There’s no place in town that doesn’t afford a good view of that show, Hall said.