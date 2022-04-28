Chad Workman said he is seeking re-election to the office of Custer County coroner because he wants to help the community and the people who live here.
“The coroner helps families through the worst day, worst month and year of their lives,” Workman said. “Being coroner also lets me be a voice for the deceased and their family.”
The county coroner is responsible for figuring out “what happened and why” a death occurred. “I want to keep doing that,” he said.
The county coroner is a part-time position, “but you’re on call 24/7,” Workman said. The coroner is legally bound to investigate all unattended deaths in the county, including accidental deaths, homicides, some suicides, children’s deaths and any death which involves suspicious circumstances.
The investigations involve looking at the death scene and circumstances and talking to medical professionals and family members. After gathering initial information, Workman talks to the pathologist in Ada County and that agency decides “if they will take the case,” and conduct an autopsy. The Ada County forensic pathology center is the only site in Idaho where autopsies are performed. Funding was approved earlier this year by the Idaho Legislature and Bannock County to build a second center at Idaho State University in Pocatello. No dates for building or opening that facility have been determined.
If that second lab opens, it might be helpful to Custer County, Workman said, because it is a shorter drive to take a body to Pocatello. He’d evaluate the cost to use the Boise lab versus the Pocatello lab and the level of expertise offered at each site before determining who to work with, he said.
Paying attention to expenses is important, Workman said. “We have to look out for our budget and taxpayers’ money.”
Workman doesn’t see the need for big changes to the coroner’s office. He, and many other county coroners across Idaho, would like to see more support and funding for county coroner offices, he said. Many counties don’t have office space for coroners, who are mostly part-time officials, so coroners work at home. That’s not ideal, Workman said, because of privacy issues involving records maintained by the coroner. Custer County provides office space in the Oddfellows Hall in Challis and the county has secure records storage for coroner’s office files.
“Not every Idaho county has that though,” he said.
Custer County budgets money for three deputy coroners. Two of those posts are currently filled, Workman said. The model calls for the deputy coroners to be spread around the county — one each in Stanley, Mackay and Challis. Today the Challis and Stanley posts are filled. Deputy coroners “are very part-time positions,” he said, and respond only when called out.
A deputy coroner doesn’t earn much money, and needs to be motivated “to want to help provide the service for the community,” he said. Having some medical background is a plus for a deputy coroner, he said. Deputies need to understand their work is confidential. Coroners can’t share specific details of deaths with anyone “not directly involved in the case,” he said. Workman respects that rule, but says sometimes it’s tough to hear rumors spread around that he can’t correct because it would disclose confidential information.
Workman and Charlotte Wells square off in the May 17 Republican primary election for their party’s nomination to advance to the November general election ballot.