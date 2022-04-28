Studying anthropology as an undergraduate got Charlotte Wells interested in identifying remains and learning about faunal analysis of bones, which is how bones are determined to be human or animal.
Those anthropology classes at Idaho State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and then a master’s degree in history, led the Mackay Junior/Senior High School teacher to the path of seeking the part-time post of Custer County coroner. Wells squares off in the May 17 Republican primary election against incumbent Coroner Chad Workman. The winner of the primary election advances to the Nov. 8 general election.
Idaho doesn’t have a lot of crime, Wells said, so there aren’t many job opportunities in faunal analysis and criminal anthropology. The county coroner’s work could cross over into that, she said, and that interests her.
She’s especially interested in genetic genealogy and how it can be used to solve crimes and murders. While that technology began for personal genealogy research, it’s expanded to become a big help to law enforcement, she said. She was introduced to genetic genealogy while a college student.
Wells is aware of the basic responsibilities of the coroner — handling death certificates, notifying the family of a deceased person and submitting reports to the state. While she’s never done that work, she believes she can learn how, if elected.
“I will have to learn the laws and go to training and learn more,” she said. “I’m willing to undergo as much training as needed and to go to any refresher training needed.”
Wells doesn’t have an agenda or plans to make any big changes if she’s elected coroner.
“I haven’t heard any complaints or heard of any issues” with the current coroner or the office, Wells said.
Wells isn’t concerned about coroner responsibilities conflicting with her teaching position, but acknowledges there could be some problems. She’d rely on a deputy coroner to respond to a call if she couldn’t do so. She pointed out that she’s not teaching in the summer; Mackay schools are in session just four days a week; and she has personal and vacation time so she can take time off from work.
If a second forensic pathology center is opened in Pocatello, as is planned now that funding for such a center has been approved by the Idaho Legislature and Bannock County, that could help Custer County, Wells said. Because Pocatello is closer to Custer County than Boise, where bodies are now taken for autopsies, it could cost less to drive a shorter distance, she said. Currently, the Ada County forensic pathology center is the only site in Idaho where autopsies are performed.
Wells would like to work on cold cases if she’s elected county coroner, if that’s an option.
“I would need more education and training,” she said, “but I am interested in that.”