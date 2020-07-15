Custer County is one of three Idaho counties declared as primary natural disaster areas by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
Blaine and Camas counties were also designated primary natural disaster areas. The declaration recognizes the losses that ag producers suffered because of recent drought conditions and opens the door for emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency.
Emergency loans cover many needs, including replacing equipment and livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinancing some debt. The application deadline is March 2, 2021. Farmers should contact their local Farm Service Agency or go online to farmers.gov/recover for more information. The Farm Service Agency offices nearest Custer County are in Salmon, 208-756-4262; Arco, 208-527-8268; and Blackfoot, 208-785-2090.
Ag producers in counties contiguous to the three disaster areas are also eligible to apply for emergency loans. Those counties include Lemhi, Butte, Bingham, Boise, Cassia, Elmore, Gooding, Minidoka, Lincoln, Valley and Power.