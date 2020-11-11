Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin was re-elected to the post with 1,372 votes in the Nov. 3 general election.
Likewise, Justin Oleson will continue in his position as Custer County prosecuting attorney after tallying 1,794 votes in the unofficial count by the county clerk’s office. Both men are Republicans and both faced write-in opponents in the general election.
Write-in Republican sheriff candidate Joel Peterson of Challis tallied 1,064 votes in his bid for office. Unaffiliated write-in candidate Scott Drexler received 46 votes for sheriff. In the May Republican primary election, Lumpkin edged out a victory over Peterson by five votes.
Peterson won three precincts, but his losses in the other precincts prevented him from being elected. Peterson came out on top in the Challis district, receiving 125 votes to 104 for Lumpkin. Peterson carried Round Valley 2 with 96 votes to 56 for Lumpkin. And Peterson came out on top in Stanley with 56 votes, compared to 28 for Lumpkin. Each man received 105 votes in Round Valley 1.
Lumpkin won in Mackay with 101 votes to 29 for Peterson. In Leslie, Lumpkin tallied 126 votes to Peterson’s 45. Battleground voters also supported Lumpkin with 72 votes and cast 31 for Peterson. Lumpkin received 43 votes in Sunol and Peterson tallied 34 there. In Clayton, 90 votes went to Lumpkin and 39 to Peterson. Lumpkin carried the absentee vote, too, with 647 votes compared to 504 for Peterson. Absentee ballots came from all precincts.
“You never know how it’s going to turn out,” Lumpkin said. He won an unprecedented write-in victory four years ago for re-election. Lumpkin said this will be his final term as sheriff before he “hands it off to someone else” and retires. Wanting to leave the place better than when he became sheriff more than a decade ago, Lumpkin said he will prioritize getting a new office for his staff. Lumpkin has said many times the current Sheriff’s Office is in a state of disrepair and needs to be replaced. He said he will continue working with county commissioners to try and find a solution to the problem.
The sheriff wants to remain civil about his victory. Peterson, a sheriff’s deputy, and Lumpkin said they decided earlier this year to run clean campaigns. They still have to work together, Lumpkin said, which is why they agreed there would be no mud slinging.
“We wanted to let the people decide,” Lumpkin said.
Oleson may have been the incumbent, but last week marked his first election victory. For decades the Custer County prosecutor has been appointed because of a lack of bar-certified attorneys residing in the county, as was the case four years ago for Oleson.
Write-in Republican candidate Jason Mackrill received 455 votes in his bid for the attorney’s post.
Oleson said it was a good surprise to see so many people vote for him after only 700 votes were cast for him and 614 for Mackrill in the May Republican primary election.
The precinct breakdown shows 822 absentee voters supported Oleson while 186 voted for Mackrill. In the Leslie precinct, Oleson tallied 200 votes to 25 for Mackrill. Challis precinct voters supported Oleson with 152 votes, compared to 64 for Mackrill. Oleson received 139 votes in Round Valley 1 to 65 for Mackrill. In Round Valley 2, 95 voters supported Oleson and 45 cast ballots for Mackrill.
Mackay voters supported Oleson with 101 votes while casting 14 for Mackrill. In the Battleground precinct, 84 ballots were cast for Oleson and 8 for Mackrill. Oleson tallied 57 votes in Sunol to 11 for Mackrill. In Clayton the split was 80 for Oleson and 32 for Mackrill. Stanley favored Oleson with 64 votes to 5 for Mackrill.
Now he has been elected, Oleson said he feels inspired to earn those votes. He promised to continue with his ethos of serving the community first and pledged to give his best work as a prosecutor.
“You have to support the people who support you,” he said.
Custer County voters returned Republicans Wayne Butts and Randy Corgatelli to the county commission. Both men were unopposed in their bids for re-election. Butts received 2,103 votes for the four-year position. Corgatelli received 2,180 votes for the two-year post.
Butts got 951 early votes and Corgatelli 976. In the Leslie precinct, Butts received 217 votes and Corgatelli tallied 222. Each received 212 votes in the Challis precinct. Butts garnered 177 votes in Round Valley 1 and Corgatelli received 194 votes in that precinct. In the Round Valley 2 precinct, Butts got 121 votes and Corgatelli got 132.
Butts also received 121 votes from voters in the Mackay precinct and Corgatelli got 120. In the Clayton precinct, 91 people voted for Butts and 104 for Corgatelli. A total of 81 people voted for Butts in the Battleground precinct and 96 voted for Corgatelli there. In both the Stanley and Sunol precincts, 66 residents voted for Butts and 62 for Corgatelli.
With overwhelming support, Stanley residents voted to continue assessing the local option tax for another 10 years. Of the 83 ballots cast by voters who live within the city limits of Stanley, 74 said yes to continuing the tax and 9 people voted against extending the 2.5 percent tax. To pass, the measure had to receive support from 60 percent of voters. The end result was support from 89 percent of the voters.
The tax revenue supplies about 65 percent of the city’s budget. It’s assessed on most things that are subject to state’s 6 percent sales tax.