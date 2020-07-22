While many county fairs across Idaho have been canceled or significantly scaled back because of COVID-19, the Custer County Fair will proceed with few changes.
Fair board members, the University of Idaho extension educator and county commissioners all agreed it was important for youths to participate in the fair, where a year of their work is celebrated. Commissioners also said people who don’t feel comfortable in a group setting without COVID restrictions just don’t have to attend the fair. A few fair events were canceled, including the market animal sale buyer appreciation barbecue, two food contests and group games for kids, but the rest of the lineup nearly mirrors past fairs.
COVID wasn’t completely ignored by fair organizers, who chose a theme of “Country Fun for Everyone ... 6 Feet Apart!” The fair runs from Monday, July 27 through Saturday, Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds in Mackay.
Fair participants hit the Mackay Fairgrounds a few days before events open to the public, in order to get their animals weighed and set up in barns and to get displays erected for judging and viewing.
One public event is scheduled on Monday — the open horse show at 9 a.m. Open class exhibits are checked in Monday. In Challis, people can take their entries to the chamber office between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The items are then taken to Mackay.
4-H and FFA members must deliver their sheep, hogs and beef to the fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 28. Beef are weighed at 7 p.m. A free movie is shown at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mackay Main Theater.
The fair is in full swing on Wednesday, July 29. Sheep and hogs are weighed and undergo ultrasounds at 8 a.m. Beef undergo those procedures at 10 a.m., at the same time the 4-H horse show begins.
People can have their pressure cookers tested at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the exhibit building. 4-Hers compete in their demonstration contest at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The tractor driving contest kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The day is capped off with the popular rocket workshop for kids at 6 p.m. Children build a small rocket with help from teen 4-H leaders and adults and then set their devices off in the rodeo arena.
FFA and 4-H members show off their pigs at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at the market hog show. The 4-H interview contest starts at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Team ropers take to the arena at 5 p.m. Thursday for a competition. The FFA and 4-H sheep show starts at 7 p.m., followed by the open youth livestock show.
On Friday, the FFA breeding beef show starts the day at 8 a.m., followed by the 4-H and FFA market beef show.
One of the fair’s newer events, the ranch rodeo, begins at 2 p.m. with sorting and roping, team branding and team doctoring. At 6 p.m. ranch rodeo contestants load trailers and compete in the stock saddle bronc riding event.
Friday is capped off with a dance at 8 p.m.
The final day of the fair, Saturday, Aug. 1, begins a bit later with the master showman round robin contest for 4-H and FFAers starting at 10 a.m.
The final event of the fair, the market animal sale, begins at 2 p.m. People can purchase animals by phone this year or use a buyer representative if they don’t want to attend the event in person. Contact Sarah Baker at 208-833-3179 for details about purchase options.