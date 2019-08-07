Another Custer County Fair is in the record books.
The animal barns are empty and cleaned out, the flower vases and antiques returned to their owners, the pies and cheesecakes consumed and the bags of trash hauled off.
This year’s fair drew about the same number of 4-H and FFA entries as usual, Fair Board Secretary Natalie Teichert said, but there were fewer open class entries. Part of that was likely due to the fair book being online this year with only a few copies printed and a small distribution area for those books. People didn’t seem to find the books in order to enter their goods.
Buyers at the market animal sale this year were “really generous,” she said. “The sale was amazing and the fair went very well.”
Attendance each day was strong with especially large crowds on Friday for the steer show and Saturday for the animal sale, Teichert said.
Results and more photos from the fair will appear in future editions of the Messenger.