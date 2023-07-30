If four young girls get their wish, everyone in Custer County will visit the poultry barn at this year's Custer County Fair.
The four are members of the poultry club in the Round Valley Stockmen 4-H Club. This year is the first in many that a poultry show is part of the fair. The poultry barn at the fairgrounds in Mackay hasn't been open for years, poultry parent Ashley Thurber said.
The girls met last week to practice their demonstration skills and prepare the decorations for the poultry barn. There were plenty of blue paper ribbons trimmed, decorated and glued to poster board, in keeping with the 2023 fair theme of Blue Ribbon Memories. They were joined by moms and the guest of honor, Chuckles, a white rooster.
Emmalynn Arneson was working with Chuckles, a rooster she's borrowing as her fair project. A silkie, Chuckles welcomed pets and didn't wiggle at all while Emmalynn held him. He did crow a few times after she loaded him into his cage. But that's normal, the poultry moms said. Silkies "love people," the moms and daughters said.
"He's a nice chicken," Emmalynn said of Chuckles. Emmalynn, 8, has been working with Chuckles every day preparing him for the big show. She knows when they get to the fairgrounds her job includes making sure he's OK, has plenty of water and food and is clean.
"I wanted to try (poultry) out and see if I want to do it again," Emmalynn said. She has showed a pig in the open pee wee division of the fair and will take a pig this year in the open class division.
"I'm excited," for the fair, Emmalynn said, "but kind of nervous, too."
Seven-year-old Ruby Varney will show a white hen in the Cloverbud division at the fair. Like Emmalynn, Ruby said she's excited for the fair, but mostly because she gets to stay overnight in the family camper at the fairgrounds.
Ruby's sister Reann will enter two Easter egger roosters in this year's fair. Her birds are roosters, so they don't lay eggs, but Easter egger hens lay colored eggs -- shades of blue, pink, gray, tan and green.
Reann said she's hopeful "a lot of people come and see our chickens."
Tessa Thurber is taking two chickens to the fair, including the lone black chicken of the group, a silkie rooster. Her other bird is a turken -- a tiny bird with no feathers on its necks. Turkens are also known as "naked neck" chickens, mom and club leader Rebecca Varney said.
The poultry moms are happy to help their daughters with 4-H projects, whether it's poultry, pigs or horses. Ashley Thurber's daughter Paityn will enter the horse show at the fair with her gray quarter horse. The Horse Crazy 4-H Club was resurrected a few years ago, Ashley said.
While raising animals for the 4-H program "is definitely a commitment, we love encouraging it," Ashley Thurber said. "There's just something abut kids and their animals."
Rebecca Varney said one of the greatest skills 4-H teaches youths is public speaking. When she was in 4-H, the idea of public speaking was scary, but as she learned how to deliver her 4-H demonstrations and go through interviews, she became more comfortable speaking to groups and her social skills improved.
Things like public speaking and some other 4-H activities help kids learn to step outside their comfort zones, mom Keasha Arneson said.
4-Hers also learn responsibility -- how to care for an animal, including what kind of veterinary care may be needed, how to feed animals and the importance of water," Arneson said.
"4-H is awesome," Ashley Thurber said. "Everyone should do it."
Livestock numbers for this year's fair are up, Sarah Baker said. Baker, the University of Idaho extension educator for Custer County, said five more youths are in the beef program this year. A total of 33 kids will enter 43 steers in the 4-H and FFA contests at the fair in Mackay.
This year there are 31 kids in the two organizations with 49 hogs. And 23 kids have 37 lambs to enter in the fair.
Last year 71 animals were sold at the culminating market animal sale and this year there could be 87 animals sold. Youths do not have to sell their animals at the sale. For instance, Emmalynn Arneson isn't selling her pig this year. Instead her family intends to breed it.
