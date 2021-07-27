Custer County Commissioners raised daily and single-use rental fees at the county fairgrounds in Mackay after a July 12 public hearing on the matter.
“The fair board needs the money,” University of Idaho Extension Educator Sarah Baker said, speaking in support of the fee increase. Baker, who with extension office Program Assistant Terrie Richards, were the only audience members at the hearing.
The new fees are $300 for exhibit buildings, $15 for horse stalls and tables and $5 for folding chairs. The per-day fee for renting an RV space more than doubled to $25 and the cost of renting the outdoor arena jumped to $50.
Commissioner Steve Smith previously told the Messenger the increases are needed to help replace aging RV hookups and make the fairgrounds more financially self-sustaining overall.
According to Mackay Mayor Wayne Olsen it is unlikely the fee increases will discourage people from using the fairgrounds, mostly because they rarely get used.
In the past five years, Olsen could only name two times when the fairgrounds were being used by groups other than fair board members when they host the county’s annual fair. One was when the city hosted the 2018 Rally in the Pines, an event for all-terrain vehicle enthusiasts. Olsen said the other event was a family reunion. Other than those two instances, the mayor said the fairgrounds mostly sit idle until the county fair.
However, the Mackay Rodeo is staged there every June and the Mackay Motorcycle Rodeo is held in early July every year.