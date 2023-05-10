Custer County’s population increased by 1.6 percent from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

At the same time Butte and Lemhi counties both grew by 1.3 percent and the state of Idaho grew by 1.8 percent. Idaho’s growth rate was second highest in the U.S., with only Florida growing at a higher percentage rate.


