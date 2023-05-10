Custer County’s population increased by 1.6 percent from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
At the same time Butte and Lemhi counties both grew by 1.3 percent and the state of Idaho grew by 1.8 percent. Idaho’s growth rate was second highest in the U.S., with only Florida growing at a higher percentage rate.
The new data shows Custer County with an estimated population of 4,506, up from 4,434 in 2021 and 4,265 in 2020. Lemhi County’s 2022 population stood at 8,240, up from 8,136 in 2021 and 7,976 in 2020. Butte County had 2,684 residents in July 2022, up from 2,650 in 2021 and 2,583 in 2020.
Idaho’s 2022 estimated population count was 1,939,033. On April 1, 2020, Idaho had 1,839,092 residents. It’s the 38th most populated state in the country, according to the bureau.
The Census Bureau says most of the statewide growth can be attributed to people moving to Idaho from other states. Between July 2021 and July 2022 a total of 88 percent of the 34,719 new residents moved from elsewhere in the U.S.
The remaining 12 percent of the population growth was from natural change, more births than deaths. But, in 22 of Idaho’s 44 counties more people died than were born in the year under review.
Just one Idaho county shrunk in population, the Census Bureau reports. Gooding County’s population decreased by 0.1 of a percent, ending up last July at 15,715, compared to 15,725 in 2021.
The greatest percentage growth rate came in Boundary County, 5.6 percent. Last summer it had 13,345 residents, up from 12,635 in 2021. Benewah County grew by 4.3 percent to 10,370 from 9,941 in 2021. Adams County had a 4 percent growth rate to 4,817, up from 4,632 in 2021. Jefferson County’s rate of growth was 3.6 percent, to 33,428 in 2022, compared to 32,253 in 2021. Bonner County rounded out the top five growth counties, with 3.6 percent as well. It had 51,414 residents in 2022, up from 49,617 in 2021.
One Idaho county grew by less than a percent — Blaine County had a 0.4 of a percent growth rate. Other counties with the lowest percentage increases in population were Minidoka, Bonneville, Caribou and Clearwater counties, each at 1.1 percent.
Idaho’s nine urban counties, defined as those with at least one city of 20,000 or more people, reported a slower growth rate — 1.6 percent — than the 35 rural counties — 2.3 percent. The urban counties are Ada, Kootenai, Nez Perce, Latah, Madison, Bannock, Twin Falls, Bonneville and Canyon.
