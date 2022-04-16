Custer County, and all but one other Idaho county, gained residents between 2020 and 2021, fueling a statewide population increase.
The U.S. Census Bureau released new census data for the country at the end of March. The report showed Idaho had a population of 1.9 million in 2021, up from 1.85 million the prior year.
In that same time period, Custer County’s population grew by 162 people to 4,428, from 4,266. Lemhi County gained 214 people, to stand at 8,162 in 2021, compared to 7,948 in 2020. Butte County reached a population of 2,654 in 2021, an increase of 77 people from 2,577 who lived there in 2020.
Ada County remains the state’s most populous, with 511,931 residents last year, up from 497,772 in 2020. This marks the first time Ada County has exceeded the half-million mark.
Neighboring Canyon County had 234,115 residents in 2021, up from 232,741 in 2020. Kootenai County came in No. 3, growing to 179,789, from 172,646 residents in 2020.
The state’s smallest county is Clark, with 792 residents, unchanged from 2020 to 2021. It’s followed by Camas with 1,139 residents, up from 1,089 in 2020. Butte County ranks as the third least-populated Idaho county.
Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier pointed out that the largest numerical growth in Idaho was concentrated in urban counties. But, she said, growth in most of the state’s rural counties was proportional. Some 38 of the state’s 44 counties grew by at least 1 percent and every county, except Clark, grew faster than the national average growth rate.
Net migration, primarily from other states, is the driver of Idaho’s growth, Revier said, accounting for more than 75 percent of total population growth in 41 counties.