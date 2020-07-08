Custer County received $814,277 in payments in lieu of taxes account July 1, an increase from past years.
Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said the county has seen slight increases in PILT payments during the last few years.
In 2018, the county received about $743,000 and in 2019 the payment was about $777,000, according to Baker.
“It’s a fluctuating number,” Commissioner Steve Smith explained. “There were some years we got about $100,000.” The amount the county receives is formulated based on population, revenue-sharing payments and the amount of federal land within it, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s website.
Custer County has about 4,200 residents and contains 2.9 million acres of federal land.
Smith said county commissioners try to save the payments to be spent in case of emergencies, such as not having a courthouse that meets federal and state standards.
The commissioners will use the money they received last week, plus other PILT funds, to construct a courthouse annex on Ninth Street. The new building will house court employees and a courtroom, providing ADA-compliant access options.
Commissioners also intend to use PILT money to replace the trailer that currently houses the Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners have said in the past replacing the trailer with a newer, slightly larger one is a top priority. The current trailer is in a state of disrepair due to a heavy snow storm that collapsed the roof several years ago.
Smith said “we’re not going to clear out the bank account,” but because Custer County doesn’t have a large tax base like Ada or Blaine counties, the commissioners have no choice but to dip deep into the PILT funds.
Rural counties depend heavily on payments in lieu of taxes, Smith said. He said in Valley County, which has a population of about 11,000 residents and 2 million acres of federal land, the Road and Bridge Department is almost entirely funded with PILT money.
Although Custer County commissioners expect to spend most of their PILT funds on adding an elevator to the courthouse, building the courthouse annex and getting a newer building for the Sheriff’s Office, Smith said some money will be set aside for maintaining existing structures the county is liable for, such as the bridge on Garden Creek Road.