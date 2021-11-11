Custer County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3 percent in September, from 4.1 percent in August and 5.3 percent in September 2020.
Those percentages translate to 2,289 people in the county with a job and 68 unemployed workers in Custer County.
Idaho registered a 2.9 percent jobless rate in September, unchanged from August, according to the latest unemployment report from the Idaho Department of Labor. The statewide jobless rate in September 2020 was 6 percent.
Butte County also registered a decrease in unemployment, dipping to 2.7 percent in September, from 3 percent in August and 3.9 percent in September a year ago. Likewise, Lemhi County’s rate dropped to 4.3 percent in September from 5.1 percent in August and 7.7 percent in September 2020, the Labor Department reported.
Adams County registered the state’s highest jobless rate in September — 5.8 percent, followed by Clearwater County at 5.6 percent, Shoshone at 5.3 percent and Benewah and Lewis, both at 4.7 percent.
On the other end of the scale, jobless rates are lowest in Madison County at 1.5 percent, Franklin and Jefferson counties each at 1.9 percent and Oneida and Bonneville counties each at 2 percent.
The Labor Department reported that Idaho’s workforce grew in September by 1,270 new workers. The total workforce in Idaho is listed at 906,191 people. Of that, 880,283 people are employed and 25,908 are unemployed. The state’s labor force showed a net loss from September 2020 though, down by 2,408 workers.
Nationally, unemployment dropped to 4.8 percent in September, from 5.2 percent in August. The nation’s labor force decreased by 183,000 to 161.3 million in that same timeframe.