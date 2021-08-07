Custer County's unemployment rate increased in June, compared to May, but remained well below the June 2020 level when coronavirus shutdowns affected the number of people working.
The jobless rate in Custer County in June was 4.6 percent, up from 3.9 percent recorded in May, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The June 2020 local jobless rate was 6.3 percent.
In June 2021, 105 people in Custer County were unemployed, up from 99 without jobs the month before, the Labor Department's monthly report showed.
The unemployment rate in Lemhi County also increased in June compared to May, according to the report. June's jobless rate was 5.3 percent, up from 4.4 percent in May, but down significantly from 8.8 percent in June 2020. Lemhi is among the Idaho counties with the highest jobless rates.
The June jobless rate in Butte County dipped to 3.9 percent in June from 4 percent in May. In June 2020 Butte County's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.
Idaho's June jobless rate of 3 percent was unchanged from May. The Labor Department reported that June marked the third consecutive month of gains in the number of employed Idahoans. Another 931 people got jobs in June.
Compared to June 2020, Idaho's labor market numbers "continue to demonstrate Idaho's economic strength and resilience," Labor Department Director Jan Revier said in a news release. Total unemployment year-over-year dropped 56 percent.
Across Idaho the lowest rate of unemployment was reported in Madison County at 2.1 percent. Other counties with few unemployed residents are Franklin at 2.4 percent and Jefferson at 2.6 percent. Several counties are tied at 2.7 percent: Bonneville, Cassia, Clark and Oneida. Caribou, Fremont and Teton counties are tied at 2.8 percent.
Conversely, high jobless rates were reported in Shoshone County at 6.7 percent, Adams County at 6.4 percent, Clearwater at 6.3 percent, Benewah at 5.5 percent and Lemhi at 5.3 percent.
Nationwide, unemployment increased to 5.9 percent in June, from 5.8 percent in May.