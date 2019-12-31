2020 in Custer County could start with heavy snowfall, but National Weather Service Meteorologist John Keyes said people don’t need to be overly cautious.
“Snowfall data is usually hit or miss,” Keyes said. “The patterns get harder to pinpoint four or five days into the future.”
A large weather system is predicted to hit the county on the New Year’s Day, but conflicting reports say the system could miss the area entirely.
“There can be wild changes day-to-day,” said Keyes. “It’s an up-and-down period right now.”
Keyes said besides early snow in September, snowfall and temperatures in the county have leveled out compared to past winters. He said the early snowfall was not normal, but for the moment Custer County’s weather is “where it should be.”
Mackay received the most snow in the county before Christmas. Keyes said observers at the Mackay ranger station reported four inches of snow. Challis residents said they believe a similar amount of snow fell in Challis, although the local observer didn’t report an official amount to the weather service office.
In Stanley, a little more than three inches of snow fell right before the holiday. Keyes said Stanley recorded a low temperature of 25 degrees below zero the morning of Dec. 18.
Snowfall in the Chilly Barton Flat area measured about half an inch of snow on Christmas Eve. The coldest temperature recorded there was 2 degrees below zero, which Keyes said is typical.