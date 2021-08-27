Custer County’s population decline continues, with official 2020 census data showing the county’s population decreased by 2.1 percent in the last decade.
The official census shows Custer County is home to 4,275 residents, down from 4,368 in 2010.
Cities within the county were split related to growth or shrinkage, with Stanley and Clayton gaining residents and Challis and Mackay losing residents.
The greatest amount of growth in Custer County was reflected in Stanley. The increase of 53 residents to bring the community’s population to 116 in 2020, from 63 in 2010, equals an 84 percent gain in population.
Clayton grew by a whopping 43 percent, to have 10 residents in 2020, compared to 7 in 2010.
The population of Challis dropped to 902 in 2020, from 1,081 in 2010, a 16.6 percent decrease. That translates to the loss of 179 Challis residents. Likewise, Mackay’s population decreased from 517 in 2010 to 439 in 2020. The loss of 78 people equals a 15 percent drop in the city’s population.
The official population number for Stanley surprised Stanley mayor Steve Botti.
“That’s puzzling,” he said. While Botti acknowledged that hundreds of people live part of the year in Stanley, he isn’t certain the year-round population exceeds 100 as the data shows.
Botti wondered what methods of verification the Census Bureau used for people who responded to the count by mail or online and how data was validated.
A decade earlier Census Bureau workers were in Stanley “counting noses,” he said. But the 2020 count was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and counting methodology changed across the U.S. “It used to be whoever is in town at that particular moment was counted,” but that wasn’t necessarily the case in 2020, Botti said.
“There are so many people coming and going,” Botti said. Maybe some people were in Stanley during the count last spring and summer and for whatever reason chose to check that box as their full-time address, he said.
Admittedly, he said there “has been a fair bit of new construction” within the city limits, “but they aren’t full-time occupants. Those houses sit vacant most of the year.”
The increase to 116 wasn’t in line with estimates the Census Bureau has released each year between the decennial census, he pointed out. Those estimates varied from a low of 65 in both 2011 and 2015 to a high of 69 in 2018 and 2019, with some years landing at 67 and 68.
Calls to the Census Bureau from the Messenger weren’t returned by deadline to get explanations about counting methodology.
But, Jan Roeser, a labor economist with the Idaho Department of Labor, which released Idaho’s census data after compiling it from the Census Bureau, said her office had received reports that Stanley had “grown by great guns over the last year.”
“Keep in mind that the population estimates for the year before are just estimates while the census makes huge efforts to contact everyone,” Roeser said in an email. Her office “heard reports of folks living up there and working remotely” and “second home owners setting up office as well, instead of their usual residence city.” Roeser wondered if those factors could have resulted in the near-doubling of Stanley’s population, but she didn’t have a firm reason for the increase.