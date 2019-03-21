Custer County ranks as the Idaho county with the lowest tax burden on residents, according to a study conducted by SmartAsset.
The study calculates the average amount residents pay in income, sales, property and fuel taxes.
According to the study, Custer County residents pay an average of $10,089 in income tax per year, $1,006 in sales taxes, $528 in property taxes and $338 in fuel taxes.
The second-lowest Idaho county is Clark, where residents pay the same in income and sales taxes as Custer County, according to the study, and pay $4 less in property taxes, but $30 more in fuel taxes a year.
Statewide, the property tax and sales tax averages are the same as Custer’s — $10,089 and $1,006, respectively. The study shows the statewide average property tax is $1,088 and the statewide average fuel tax is $394.
Neighboring Lemhi County ranked No. 5 on the list with the same average income and sales taxes, an average of $818 in property taxes and $362 in fuel taxes. Butte County was No. 8, with the same amounts for income and sales taxes, an average of $834 in property taxes and $368 in fuel taxes.
Other counties on the low end of the scale are Owyhee, Idaho, Lincoln, Cassia, Bear Lake and Clearwater.
The SmartAsset study showed that Idaho has the 14th lowest property taxes in the United States. On average, owners of residential property in Idaho pay 0.75 of a percent of their home values in property taxes a year. The state’s gas tax of 33 cents per gallon is the 18th highest state tax in the country, according to the study.
SmartAsset said the tax burden list was determined by using the national median household income and then applying “relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes.” The formula was based on an estimate that 35 percent of take-home pay is spent on taxable goods. The fuel tax estimate was determined by a more complicated formula of determining the number of vehicles in a county, the number of licensed drivers in a county and the number of miles driven in a county and then calculating the average gallons of gas used per driver per county.