Fewer people in Custer County were unemployed in November 2019 than in October, according to the latest unemployment report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
According to the November report, Custer County’s November seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4 percent, down from 4.7 percent in October, but up from 3.5 percent recorded in November 2018. That 4 percent equates to 91 unemployed persons, compared to 106 in October.
Idaho’s jobless rate in November was 2.9 percent, marking the fifth consecutive month for that number.
In neighboring Lemhi County, the unemployment rate in November was 4.8 percent, up from 4.6 percent in October and from 4.4 percent in November 2018.
Unemployment decreased in Butte County, to 2.6 percent in November, compared to 2.8 percent in October and 3.1 percent in November 2018, the report shows.
As is often the case, the highest unemployment rate was recorded in Adams County, 6.8 percent. Other counties with high jobless rates, according to the state report, are Clearwater at 6.1 percent, Shoshone at 5.7 percent, Lewis at 5.6 percent and Benewah, 5 percent.
The lowest rate of unemployment was reported in Teton County — 1.4 percent. Other counties on the low end of the scale include Oneida 1.8 percent, Madison 1.9 percent, Franklin 2.2 percent and Bonneville, Fremont and Jefferson all recording a 2.4 percent rate of unemployment in November.
Statewide, there were 25,880 unemployed people in November, according to the report, and 860,997 people were employed. That reflects a labor force participation rate of 64.1 percent, which is the percentage of people 16 and older looking for a job or working. More Idahoans had jobs in November 2019 than the year before. The report shows a 2.6 percent increase in employed people for the year.
Unemployment insurance benefit payments were up 1.4 percent to a weekly average of $1.12 million in November 2019, compared to $1.1 million the prior November.
The national unemployment rate in November was 3.5 percent, down from 3.7 percent in November 2018.