Custer County voters followed suit with the rest of Legislative District 8 voters to send Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, back to the Idaho Senate.
Thayn received support from 74 percent of District 8 voters — 20,183 votes — to win. That number included 2,000 votes in Custer County, according to unofficial election results.
Independent Bill Sifford of McCall tallied 5,599 votes across the district — 20.5 percent — in his bid for the Senate seat. A total of 383 Custer County voters cast their ballots for Sifford. Kirsten Faith Richardson, the Constitution Party candidate from Letha, earned 1,528 votes in District 8, 5.6 percent. In Custer County, 144 voters supported Richardson’s bid for state Senate.
Republican Reps. Terry Gestrin from Donnelly and Dorothy Moon of Stanley were re-elected to the Idaho House of Representatives, facing no opponents. Gestrin received 23,661 votes in the district, including 2,184 in Custer County. Moon tallied 23,300 total votes, with 2,131 of those coming from Custer County voters.
Custer County voters also overwhelmingly supported the incumbent U.S. senator and Congressional District 2 representative, both Republicans.
Sen. Jim Risch won re-election with 537,456 votes across Idaho, garnering 63 percent of the votes. In Custer County, Risch received 1,978 votes. Democrat Paulette Jordan received 593 local votes. A total of 74 Custer County voters favored independent Natalie Fleming and 53 people cast their ballots for Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz.
Jordan finished with 285,824 statewide votes, 33 percent of the total. Fleming received 25,328 votes in Idaho, 3 percent. Writz tallied 10,172 votes statewide, 1.2 percent.
Mike Simpson was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives with 250,678 votes, 64 percent of ballots cast across Idaho. Some 2,050 Custer County voters supported Simpson while 458 people voted for Democrat Aaron Swisher. Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life tallied 105 votes in Custer County. Libertarian candidate Idaho Sierra Law received 105 local votes.
Statewide Swisher received 124,151 votes, 32 percent; Pro-Life earned 8,573 votes, 2.2 percent; and Law received 7,940 votes, 2 percent.
Likewise, Custer County voters supported Donald Trump’s re-election bid for president, with 2,089 votes for Trump, compared to 603 votes for Democrat Joe Biden, 17 votes for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, 12 votes for independent Kanye West, 10 votes for independent Brock Pierce, four votes for Constitution Party candidate Don Blankenship and two votes for independent Rocky De La Fuente.