Custer County voters didn't shy away from the polls for the Nov. 8 general election.
Voter turnout reached 64.9 percent, according to data from the Custer County Clerk's Office.
A total of 2,051 ballots were cast in Custer County, where 3,162 voters were registered by the end of Election Day. Prior to Nov. 8, there were 3,050 registered voters and another 112 people registered and voted at the polls. The vote totals included 481 absentee ballots, which came from multiple precincts.
Battleground precinct voters participated heavily in the election. Voter turnout in that mail-only precinct reached 79.4 percent. Some 100 of the 126 registered voters there returned their ballots to the county clerk.
Turnout was high in the Clayton precinct, too, reaching 71.3 percent. That translates to 114 of the 160 registered Clayton voters participating. Of that, 78 people voted at the polling place on Election Day and 36 people voted absentee. Four people registered and voted at the polls.
Voter turnout in Round Valley 1 precinct was also high, 70.1 percent. A total of 403 people voted in the precinct, including 301 who visited the Legion Hall to vote in person and 102 who voted absentee. Seventeen people registered to vote on Election Day in Round Valley 1, bringing the total number of registered voters there to 575.
Sunol, the other mail-only precinct in the county, had plenty of voter participation, too. Some 69.1 percent of the 81 registered voters in that precinct voted. The 69.1 percent translates to 56 voters.
Turnout in Round Valley 2 precinct wasn't too far off its sister precinct, reaching 68.4 percent. There are 412 registered voters in Round Valley 2, after 12 people registered on Election Day. Of that total, 282 voted this year. Most -- 195 people -- voted in person and 87 people voted absentee.
In the Leslie precinct, voter turnout reached 65.8 percent. At the end of the day Nov. 8, there were 520 registered Leslie precinct voters, with 31 people registering on Election Day. Of the 520 voters, 342 people cast ballots, including 286 at the polls and 56 by absentee ballot.
The Challis precinct registered a voter turnout of 59.7 percent. There are now 673 registered voters in the Challis precinct, including the 32 who registered on Election Day, and 402 of them voted Nov. 8. Of that total, 296 people voted in person at the old middle school and 106 cast absentee ballots.
Turnout in the Mackay precinct reached 59.1 percent. There were 205 votes cast in the precinct where 347 people are registered to vote. Some 14 people registered at the polls in Mackay. Of the total voters participating in the Nov. 8 election, 164 voted in person and 41 voted absentee.
Voter turnout in Stanley was 54.9 percent. There are 268 registered voters in the Stanley precinct, including two who registered on Nov. 8. Of that, 147 voted this fall. A total of 94 people voted in person Nov. 8 and 53 voted absentee.
