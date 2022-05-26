Nearly half the registered voters in Custer County cast ballots in the May 17 primary election.
Voter turnout was 45 percent. That comes from the 1,390 ballots cast from the field of 3,090 registered voters, including the 53 voters who registered on Election Day, according to official election results from the Custer County Clerk’s Office.
The mail-in Battleground precinct led the way with the greatest percentage of voters in that precinct casting ballots — 65.9 percent. There were 85 ballots cast in the Battleground precinct, where 129 voters are registered. The Leslie precinct registered the second-highest percentage of voter turnout — 45.7 percent. Some 227 of the 497 voters there voted on May 17. Sunol voters were well represented with 34 of the 78 registered voters there casting ballots, a 43.6 percent turnout.
In the Round Valley 1 precinct 225 of the 567 registered voters participated in last week’s election, for a voter turnout of 39.7 percent. In Mackay, turnout was 35.8 percent, with 119 ballots cast from the 332 registered voters.
Voter turnout in the Round Valley 2 precinct reached 34 percent. A total of 142 ballots were cast there, where 418 registered voters live. Turnout in Clayton was 33.8 percent. Ballots were cast by 54 of the 160 registered voters. In Challis, the 210 people who cast ballots represented 32.4 percent of the 649 registered voters.
Participation by Stanley voters was weak, with 22.3 percent of the registered voters visiting the polls. A total of 58 Stanley precinct voters cast ballots, out of 260 registered voters there.
A total of 235 absentee ballots were cast in advance of the primary election.
Turnout this year is relatively stable compared to primary elections in the last decade, data from the Custer County Clerk’s Office shows. In the May 2020 election, county turnout was 56.9 percent and it was 50.7 percent in May 2018. Turnout in the May 2016 primary election was 46.2 percent. It was relatively low in 2012 at 37.8 percent.