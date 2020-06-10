Custer County voters responded well to the state’s first absentee ballot-only primary election, with voter turnout hitting 56.6 percent, according to the Custer County Clerk’s Office.
There are 2,894 registered voters in Custer County and 1,636 of them returned their ballots to the clerk’s office by the 8 p.m. June 2 deadline. County Clerk Lura Baker had predicted turnout would be high, based on high turnout in past elections by voters in the three county precincts who always vote by mail only.
Clayton voters had the highest response rate, with an 83 percent turnout. A total of 122 of the 147 registered voters in the Clayton precinct cast ballots. Sunol voters also registered solid turnout. The 50 ballots cast, out of 67 registered voters, equals 74.6 percent turnout. A percentage tie was recorded in the Battleground and Round Valley 1 precincts, both recording 65.9 percent turnout. Some 83 of the 126 voters in Battleground cast ballots and 369 of the 560 registered voters in Round Valley 1 voted. The Clayton, Sunol and Battleground precincts are mail-in precincts for all elections.
Turnout percentages were above 50 in Round Valley 2 — 63.5 percent; and Challis — 54 percent. In Leslie, 46.4 percent of voters turned in their ballots and the Mackay precinct response rate was 44.4 percent. Turnout was lowest in Stanley, where just 38.2 percent of voters participated in the primary election.
Election results are now official, after being canvassed by the county commissioners at their June 8 meeting. Baker said clerk’s office employees counted all the ballots three separate times last week and the outcome for every race was exactly the same each time.