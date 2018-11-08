Custer County voters turned out in force in Tuesday’s general election, with 73.2 percent of voters casting ballots, according to unofficial results from the county clerk’s office.
A total of 2,180 votes were cast Tuesday out of the 2,979 registered voters in the county. By the advance voter registration deadline, 2,826 people were registered to vote in Custer County. Another 153 people registered to vote at the polls, as allowed by Idaho law.
Magistrate Judge James H. Barrett Jr. retained his position on the bench after Custer County voters overwhelmingly cast votes in support of him. Barrett tallied 1,678 votes in support of keeping him as magistrate judge. A total of 321 people voted against retaining Barrett.
Five Custer County elected officials were unopposed in their bids for re-election to office. All five Republicans garnered a majority of votes cast Tuesday, but none received every voter’s endorsement.
County Coroner Chad Workman received 1,881 votes. County Clerk Lura Baker was re-elected with 1,941 votes. County Treasurer Allicyn Latimer garnered 1,916 votes. County Assessor Jacquel Bruno received 1,886 votes. Commissioner Steve Smith, representing District 3, tallied 1,758 votes.
Results of the contested District 1 commissioner race appear in a separate news story.