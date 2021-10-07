People working in Custer County continue to earn less money than in most other Idaho counties, according to the latest wage report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Wage and employment data for the first quarter of 2021 was just released by the bureau, showing the average weekly wages earned in each of Idaho's 44 counties, a state average wage and the national average wage.
Custer County's weekly wage was $607, the third-lowest in the state. Only Butte County has an average weekly wage that exceeds the national average. Butte County's average weekly wage is $1,767, the highest in Idaho. Lemhi County's average weekly wage was $763. The statewide average salary is $906 a week. The U.S. average weekly wage was $1,289 in the first quarter of the year.
Fourteen Idaho counties have weekly wages below $700; seven counties have a weekly wage between $700 and $749; and 12 counties had an average weekly wage of $800 or higher.
Other Idaho counties weekly wages are:
n Ada $1,068
n Caribou $1,002
n Clark $971
n Camas $923
n Blaine $918
n Kootenai $893
n Benewah $862
n Shoshone $861
n Nez Perce $834
n Power $805
n Adams $804
n Bonneville $796
n Gooding $777
n Jerome $776
n Latah $757
n Clearwater $755
n Canyon $752
n Teton $748
n Bonner $747
n Bingham $743
n Payette $742
n Bannock $741
n Lincoln $740
n Minidoka $738
n Valley $732
n Twin Falls $731
n Boundary $727
n Cassia $722
n Elmore $692
n Idaho $690
n Gem $677
n Lewis $671
n Owyhee $669
n Fremont $663
n Washington $662
n Jefferson $656
n Madison $643
n Franklin $630
n Oneida $611
n Bear Lake $575
n Boise $506
The highest overall wages are paid in Washington, D.C., $2,166 a week. No. 2 on the list is New York, $1,869 a week.
Massachusetts is the third-highest paying state, $1,732 a week. California comes in fourth, $1,623 a week. The fifth-highest paying state is Connecticut, $1,575 a week.
At the bottom of the state list is Mississippi where the average weekly wage is $811. It's the only state with a lower weekly wage than the $906 paid in Idaho. West Virginia is the 49th lowest paying state, $911 a week. At No. 48 is Idaho's neighbor, Montana, with an average weekly wage of $915 a week. South Dakota rounds out the five lowest-paying states at $932 a week.
Wages paid in other neighboring states to Idaho are $953 a week in Wyoming (No. 45); $1,065 a week in Utah (No. 29); Nevada $1,080 a week (No. 27); Oregon at $1,172 a week (No. 18); and Washington $1,540 a week (No. 6).
Weekly wages in the rest of the states are:
n New Jersey $1,533
n Illinois $1,387
n Maryland $1,386
n Colorado $1,335
n Minnesota $1,290
n Virginia $1,285
n Delaware $1,264
n Texas $1,261
n New Hampshire $1,258
n Pennsylvania $1,226
n Georgia $1,198
n Rhode Island $1,171
n Michigan $1,155
n Arizona $1,150
n North Carolina $1,137
n Alaska $1,125
n Florida $1,104
n Ohio $1,098
n Hawaii $1,091
n Tennessee $1,077
n Missouri $1,055
n Wisconsin $1,047
n North Dakota $1,037
n Vermont $1,028
n Indiana $1,026
n Iowa $1,004
n Maine $1,000
n Alabama $996
n Nebraska $990
n Kansas $986
n Louisiana $977
n Kentucky $965
n New Mexico $958
n Arkansas $957
n South Carolina $957
n Oklahoma $939